ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Tusculum University women's basketball team has been picked to finish seventh in the South Atlantic Conference Preseason Poll, the league office announced Wednesday.
The Pioneers finished 24-7 overall last season and captured the third SAC championship tournament title in program history with a 61-49 victory over Anderson in the championship game.
Tusculum, which finished fourth in the conference with a 16-6 league record, was poised to make the sixth NCAA Division II tournament appearance in program history before the tournament was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
First-year coach Meagan Price welcomes back two starters from last year's squad, senior guard Jalia Arnwine (7.8 points per game) and senior center Maddie Sutton (9 ppg, 8.3 rebounds per game).
A total of 10 returning players are on the Pioneer roster this season, along with five transfer players and three additional newcomers.
The SAC grew to a 13-team conference in the offseason with the addition of Limestone, which won the Conference Carolinas championship last season and qualified for the NCAA tournament. All teams will play a 20-game conference schedule, which will include eight round-robin games and single games against four additional opponents.
Carson-Newman (22-8, 17-5 SAC), which lost to Tusculum in the SAC championship semifinals a year ago, earned seven first-place votes in the poll and 149 points to take the top spot in the survey.
Tusculum is scheduled to open the 2020-21 season at home against Wingate on Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. at Pioneer Arena.