A veteran Tusculum University women’s soccer team prepares to take the field for an eight-game schedule that begins Friday against Catawba in Pineville, N.C.
The Pioneers will host Mars Hill in their home opener at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Ten Pioneers who started eight or more matches in 2019 are back for the spring 2021 schedule, and are joined by a group of 15 freshmen. In 2019, Tusculum finished 7-10 overall and 3-7 in the South Atlantic Conference.
This year’s schedule is modified, with Tusculum joining Carson-Newman, Lincoln Memorial and Mars Hill in a four-team “pod” that will play a round-robin home-and-home series of six matches. The Pioneers will also play two designated non-conference contests against traditional SAC opponents Catawba and Lenoir-Rhyne.
Coach Mike Joy opens his 24th season at Tusculum as the winningest coach in conference history with 109 wins in SAC matches, along with 269 victories as Pioneer coach and 362 triumphs in his 29-year career.
“We are excited to get this season underway on Friday. We spent all fall facing ourselves in intra-squad scrimmages, so it will be nice to face an actual opponent,” said Joy, who has won 10 or more matches in a season 19 times in 24 seasons at Tusculum. “This group faced a lot adversity last year with the loss of key players due to injury. We kind of came off the tracks a bit, but one thing that never changed was their effort and desire to compete.”
Sophomore Tina Haig (Fort Washington, Pa.) is the Pioneers’ top returning scorer after netting four goals in 15 matches as a freshman. She will be joined up top by senior Chelsea Sheerin (Strabane, Northern Ireland), who saw action in a career-high 16 matches in 2019 and collected her first career goal against Barry.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL NCAA Southeast Regional
Tusculum University is among eight teams under consideration by the NCAA for inclusion in the Division II Women’s Basketball Southeast Regional, which will begin March 12.
The Pioneers, who began the week with a 13-2 record, are joined by fellow South Atlantic Conference members Carson-Newman (12-1), Catawba (6-2) and UVA Wise (11-3). Also under consideration are Belmont Abbey, Barton and Emmanuel from Conference Carolinas along with Benedict from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The SIAC is normally a member of the South Region, but swapped regions with the Peach Belt Conference in an attempt to equalize the regions based on the number of schools participating in the 2020-21 season.
The eight teams currently under consideration were not put in any rank order at this time due to the inconsistent number of games played by each team due to COVID-19. The teams will not be put in rank order until the week before the NCAA Southeast Regional, which will be held at Carson-Newman from March 12-15. A total of six teams will be selected to participate in the Southeast Regional.
The rankings are the official poll utilized by the NCAA in the championship selection process and will continue to be released each week by the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Committee up to the NCAA Championship selections. Participating teams will be announced Sunday, March 7 at 10 p.m. on ncaa.com.
The Pioneers will take a 14-2 record into Saturday’s game at Coker, which tips off at 2 p.m. Tusculum is 8-0 on the road this season, and beat Coker 92-51 at home on Jan. 16.
SOFTBALL Saturday Games Canceled
Saturday’s first day of the Pioneer Classic has been canceled due to field conditions brought about by inclement weather.
The remainder of the weekend tournament will be reassessed in the coming days.
Attendance for games at Red Edmonds Field are limited to family members of Tusculum student-athletes, as well as a limited number of TU students. Fans or family members of visiting teams are not allowed.
More information and schedule updates can be found at www.TusculumPioneers.com.