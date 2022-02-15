ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University senior forward Brianna Dixon has been named the South Atlantic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 13, the SAC office announced Monday.
Dixon averaged 18.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists as the Pioneers picked up three victories to move into eighth place in the conference standings. The Decatur, Georgia native shot 48.8 percent (20-for-41) from the field and 9-for-20 from three-point range as the Pioneers picked up a pair of wins over Mars Hill and a road victory at Limestone during the week.
Dixon began the week with 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three blocked shots in 29 minutes in a 97-49 win at Mars Hill on Monday, and followed up with 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting in 21 minutes as the Pioneers beat the Lions 84-52 on Wednesday. In Saturday’s 56-49 victory at Limestone, Dixon equaled her career highs with 22 points and 13 rebounds and made a career-best four three-pointers in 39 minutes.
Dixon leads the Pioneers in scoring at 13.7 points per game and is averaging 5.3 rebounds and a team-high 3.1 assists per game for the Pioneers, who are 7-7 in her 14 starts. Dixon is shooting 79.3 percent from the foul line and is fourth on the team with 22 three-pointers.
The Pioneers (10-14, 8-12 SAC) travel to Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in a key SAC matchup. The Railsplitters (7-11 SAC) open the week in a virtual tie with Tusculum for the eighth and final spot in the upcoming SAC Championship tournament, and own a 55-47 win over the Pioneers in their first meeting on Dec. 4.