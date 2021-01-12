Tusculum University’s Trenton Gibson has been named the South Atlantic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.
Gibson averaged 23 points per game to lead Tusculum to a pair of conference wins last week. He posted 22 points in TU’s 82-72 win over in-state rival Carson-Newman. He followed with 24 points including his game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in a 74-72 win at Catawba.
During the week, Gibson went 14-of-28 from the floor and 4-of-7 from 3-point territory. He also shot 14-of-16 from the free throw line.
On the week, Gibson averaged 6.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.
The 2020 All-Conference standout is third in the league in scoring, averaging 21.5 points per contest. His 5.3 assists per game average is second-best in the SAC.
Gibson shines off the court as well where he is consensus SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Tusculum Athletic Director’s Honor Roll selection. He is a member of the Dean’s List and President’s List and was selected as the 2020 recipient of the SAC Elite 20 Award for men’s basketball. In 2020, he was also named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District first team while majoring in sport management.
Tusculum is off to a 5-1 start and tied for first place in the conference (5-1 SAC). The Pioneers travel to Newberry at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Pioneers Fifth In Poll
The Tusculum University men’s basketball team is listed fifth in this week’s D2SIDA Southeast Region Media Poll.
The Pioneers (5-1, 5-1 SAC) are tied for fifth in this week’s rankings and are one of four South Atlantic Conference programs mentioned in the poll.
Lincoln Memorial remains the top-ranked team in the poll despite dropping its first game of the year on Saturday. The Railsplitters received five first place votes. Queens University of Charlotte is second, followed by Augusta and Belmont Abbey. Tusculum and UNC Pembroke are tied for fifth in the region poll. Also receiving votes are Lenoir-Rhyne, Georgia Southwestern and Southern Wesleyan.
Tusculum posted a pair of wins last week including an 82-72 home win over Carson-Newman and a buzzer-beating 74-72 victory at two-time NCAA Tournament participant Catawba.
WOMEN Pioneers Climb To No. 2
The Tusculum University women’s basketball team has climbed to second in the latest D2SIDA Women’s Basketball Southeast Region poll, released Monday.
The Pioneers (7-0, 7-0 South Atlantic Conference), who were ranked sixth in the region preseason poll, defeated Anderson 65-61 in their only game last week, snapping a nine-game road losing streak to the Trojans and ending Anderson’s 37-game regular-season home winning streak.
Lander (4-0) holds the top spot in the poll after receiving five of six first-place votes and 35 points. The Pioneers are second with 23 points and the other first-place vote, followed by North Georgia (3-0) in third with 18 points.
Carson-Newman (3-0) is fourth in this week’s poll at 17 points, with Belmont Abbey (4-1) and Catawba (4-0) in fifth and sixth with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
The D2SIDA region poll will include six teams each week to match the number of teams the NCAA will take from each region for the Division II Tournament this season. The poll is for comparative purposes only and has no influence on the selection of teams for the NCAA Division II Tournament. The NCAA will release its first official regional rankings on Feb. 17.
The Pioneers host Mars Hill at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Coker at 2 p.m. Saturday.