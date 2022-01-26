ROCK HILL, S.C. — For the third time this season, Tusculum University senior sprinter Widchard Guervil has been named the South Atlantic Conference Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week, the SAC office announced Tuesday.
Guervil earned a sweep of the 60 meters and 200 meters at the Flat Is Fast Invitational, hosted Sunday at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Guervil was the top seed after preliminaries with a time of 6.72 seconds, and won the final with a time of 6.71 seconds that is the second-fastest in Division II this season and the third-fastest time of his Pioneer career.
The Fort Myers, Florida, native also earned a win in the 200 meters with a time of 22.01 seconds to remain undefeated in seven races this season. He is ranked ninth in Division II in the 200 with a fastest time of 21.46 seconds at the ETSU Invitational on Jan. 14.
Guervil is entered in the 60 meters for the Pioneers when the team travels to Lexington, Virginia, for the VMI Winter Relays on Friday and Saturday.