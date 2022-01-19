ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University senior sprinter Widchard Guervil has been honored as the South Atlantic Conference Men's Track Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 16, the SAC office announced Tuesday. It is the second time this season that Guervil has earned the conference honor.
Guervil was named Men's Track Athlete of the Meet at the ETSU Invitational after winning the 60 meters and finishing second in the 200, both with NCAA Division II qualifying marks.
Guervil, who ran 6.73 in preliminaries on Friday to equal the fastest time in Division II this season, backed up his top seed in the 60 by winning the finals with a time of 6.74 seconds. In the 200, the senior from Fort Myers, Florida grabbed his second NCAA provisional qualifying mark of the season with a time of 21.46 seconds, which is 7th fastest in DII this year.
The Pioneers will return to competition in the Flat is Fast Invitational on Sunday, Jan. 23 at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.