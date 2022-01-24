WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Tusculum University men's and women's indoor track & field teams competed at the Flat Is Fast Invitational at the JDL Fast Track on Sunday.
For the Tusculum men, senior Widchard Guervil earned wins in the 60 meters and 200 meters and junior Zackary Nelson won the 400 meters. Tusculum's women were led by graduate Kenisha Stubbs, who was third in the 400 meters.
The Pioneers will run at the VMI Winter Relays in Lexington, Virginia, on Friday and Saturday.
MEN'S RECAP
Guervil was the top qualifier for the 60-meter finals after running 6.72 seconds in preliminaries. In the finals, Guervil ran 6.71 seconds for the third-fastest time in program history (fastest in a non-championship meet) and second-fastest in Division II this season. Guervil followed up by winning the 200 meters in 22.01 seconds.
Nelson set a school record in the 400 meters by crossing the line in 49.63 seconds, breaking the mark of 50.15 seconds set by David Saruni at the USC Open on Feb. 22, 2020. Saruni competed in the 600 meters and finished ninth in 1:28.58, behind Stephen Brewer who was sixth in the 600 at 1:26.99.
Devan Hart also qualified for the finals in the 60 meters after running 6.93 in prelims, and placed sixth overall with a career-best mark of 6.91 seconds which is third on the Tusculum performance list in the event. Hart was third in the open 200 meters at 22.81 seconds. In the mile run, Kyler Hodges took seventh place at 4:31.20.
Caleb Archer finished 13th in the 3000 meters with a career-best time of 9:07.91, with Ray Richardson also setting a personal best in the event at 9:15.66. Richardson turned in an eighth-place finish in the 1000 meters at 2:41.79, with Antonio Aparicio placing 10th in the 800 meters at 2:00.70.
Tusculum's 4x400 relay of Saruni, Jarvis Barber Jr., Brewer and Nelson took second place in 3:25.42.
WOMEN'S RECAP
Stubbs ran 1:00.52 to place third in the open 400 meters. Destini Wilson placed fifth in the long jump at 5.19 meters (17 feet, 1/2 inch), 12th in the 200 meters (27.11 seconds) and was ninth in qualifying for the 60 meters at 8.27 seconds.
Freshman Celine McNally was 11th in the 800 meters in 2:29.77, which is the sixth-fastest time in program history, while Emily Coddington took 13th at 2:31.41 which is seventh-best in school history. Javiera Ortiz ran 11:13.20 in the 3000 meters for the fourth-fastest time in program history.
In field events, Shanee Angol was 19th in the shot put at 9.94 meters (32 feet, 7 1/2 inches) and Amber Hogan took 14th in the weight throw at 10.96 meters (35 feet, 11 1/2 inches).
MEN'S BOWLING
Pioneers 11th
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Tusculum University men’s bowling team posted a nine-game total pinfall of 8,105 to finish 11th on the final day of the Cincinnati Collegiate Classic on Sunday. The two-day, 22-team tournament was held at the Western Bowl.
TU’s Toney Franklin was the top Pioneer on the weekend as he finished 19th individually with 1,739 pins for a 193.2 average in his nine games. Franklin bowled a pair of 218 games on Sunday to notch a top-20 performance.
Tennessee Wesleyan’s Zachary Price was the top individual bowler as he finished with 1,922 pins (213.6 avg.), while Tennessee Southern captured the team title with 9,079 total pins, including three 1,000 games on Sunday.
TU’s Gabe Taulbee finished second for the Black & Orange with 1,641 pins (183.2 avg.) to place 44th overall. Randall Andrew recorded a nine-game total 1,577 pins to finish 59th.
Tyler Moore totaled 1,110 pins (139th) for his six games for a 185.0 avg, Tucker Strack had a five-game accumulation of 856 pins (163rd) to average 171.2 per game and Aeron Burkhardt finished 183rd with a four-game total of 694 (173.5 avg.).
Justin Rodgers (339, 169.5 – 210th) and Jared Vermillion (149, 149.0 – 221st) round out the individual scoring for the Pioneers.
Tusculum will bowl in the Columbia 300 Hoosier Classic Feb. 19-20 in Indianapolis.