The Old Oak Festival will return this weekend to the campus of Tusculum University.
Hours will be Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Festival admission is free and open to the public.
The event will feature live musical performances, craft and food vendors, an Author’s Row and book sale, plus much more. New to this year’s festival will be a vintage car show, called Old Oak Show & Shine, event organizers say.
On Saturday night, Caleb Johnson & The Ramblin’ Saints will perform at 7 p.m. in the Marilyn duBrisk Theatre. Johnson is the winner of the 13th season of “American Idol,” and his brother is a Tusculum student, a news release says. Admission to the Johnson concert is $25 with the proceeds benefiting the university’s arts program.
At 2 p.m. on Sunday, a performance of “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.” will be held in the Behan Arena Theatre at Tusculum. Admission cost to the theatrical performance is $17 adults, $15 seniors 60 and older, and $5 youth 12 and under.
For more details about the festival, including a schedule of events, go online to https://web.tusculum.edu/oldoakfestival/.