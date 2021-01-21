Tusculum University women's basketball coach Meagan Price has been honored as the WHoopDirt.com Division II Coach of the Week after guiding to Pioneers to the best start in program history with two wins last week.
Price, in her first season as head coach of the Pioneers, has won her first nine games on the Tusculum sidelines including victories over Mars Hill (69-46) and Coker (92-51) last week. The 9-0 start is the best to begin a season in program history, and has led to the Pioneers being ranked seventh in the latest D2SIDA Division II national poll.
The Coach of the Week award, presented by Women's Hoop Dirt, is in its second season. All weekly winners become eligible for the WHoopDirt.com National Coach of the Year Award, which will be announced at the end of the season.
Price was hired at Tusculum in May after two seasons as an assistant coach at NAIA Bethel University. Before that, Price was head coach at Hiwassee for two seasons (2016-18) where she compiled a 38-16 record and was an NCCAA National Coach of the Year nominee after a 20-win campaign by the Tigers in 2017-18. The Gleason, Tennessee native also spent five years on the staff of Truett-McConnell before moving on to Hiwassee.
Price is joined on the Tusculum sidelines by assistant coach Camden Boehner, in her second season with the Pioneers, and first-year graduate assistant Eveline Parsons.
FOOTBALL
McGruder Joins Coaching Staff
Greg McGruder has been named to the Tusculum University football staff as a graduate assistant coach announced TU coach Jerry Odom.
McGruder will be assisting with the Tusculum offense and working primarily with the Pioneer quarterbacks. This will be a reunion with TU offensive coordinator Kade Bell as the two were college classmates at Jacksonville University.
He served as a student assistant with the Jacksonville football program during the 2015 season when Odom was serving as associate head coach and defensive coordinator.
During that 2015 campaign, the Dolphins posted a 9-2 record and he helped with an offense that posted 30.5 points per game and generated 400 yards of total offense per contest, led by Bell who was JU’s starting signal-caller.
“I am very excited to be at Tusculum and be part of the Pioneer Family,” said McGruder. “I want to thank Coach Odom and Coach Bell for the opportunity to join this incredible staff. It’s great to be a Pioneer.”
During his prep career at the University Christian High School in Jacksonville, Florida, he was a three-year letterman and played defensive back.
McGruder is a 2016 graduate of the University of North Florida.
VOLLEYBALL
Phillips Earns National Honor
Tusculum men’s volleyball player Taylor Phillips has been selected as the Off the Block National Freshman of the Week, following his impressive collegiate debut.
The Colorado Springs, Colo., libero played in all seven sets to begin his career, totaling 20 digs (2.86 per set) and three assists.
In his first match as a Pioneer, Phillips registered eight digs and a pair of assists at North Greenville. His best outing came against the No. 2 ranked team in the NAIA, Campbellsville. Phillips racked up 12 digs and an assist against the Tigers.
In the TU record book, both dig totals are in the top-four of their respective categories. Phillips eight digs in a four-set match is tied for fourth all-time, while the 12 digs are the most in a three-setter in program history.
Tusculum will host Lees-McRae at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Born Named Grad Assistant
Former Tusculum University women’s volleyball standout Cassie Born makes her return to TU as the first men’s volleyball graduate assistant coach, announced coach Eddie Pennington.
“We are thrilled to have Cassie on staff this year,” said Pennington. “Her familiarity with the school, area, and her accolades while playing at TU, speaks volumes. We know that she will thrive in this role, both on and off the court."
Born was an outside hitter on the Tusculum women’s volleyball team for four seasons (2015-18). The Hendersonville, N.C. native played in 337 sets over the course of 98 matches, totaling 919 digs, 808 kills on 2880 attacks, 122 total blocks, 84 service aces, and 63 assists.
Her name is scattered throughout the program record book across 11 categories. In match-bests, Born holds the record for attempts in a three-setter (55), tied for fifth in aces in a four-set match (6), tied sixth in aces in a straight-set match (6), tied for sixth in kills in a four-setter (23), and eighth with 26 kills in a five-set match. Born is listed twice in season attempts per set: fourth at 10.36 in 2018 and sixth averaging 9.80 in 2017. For her career, she is fifth in attempts per set (8.54) and ninth in four columns: kills per set (2.40), attempts (2,880), digs per set (2.73), and tied for ninth in aces per set (0.25).
Born’s accolades as a Pioneer include a pair of South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week laurels, Tennessee Sports Writers Association College Player of the Week, second team all-conference, preseason first team all-conference, Bojangles’ Athlete of the Week, and Zaxby’s Athlete of the Week.
Beyond collegiate athletics, Born has spent time in customer service positions at Clear Choice Window Cleaning WNC, LLC and Applebee’s. She was also a volunteer coach for four years with AXIS Volleyball Club (2014-15) and XCEL Volleyball Club (2015-17).
A Charles Oliver Gray Scholar, Born graduated cum laude from TU in May 2019 with a degree in biology with minors in environmental science and mathematics. Academically, she was listed on the Dean’s List, SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll, Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, and collected a Division II Athletic Directors Association (D2 ADA) Academic Achievement Award. Born was also a member of two American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Academic Award teams. She also spent an academic year on the Pioneer Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
“I am very excited to be back at Tusculum University and extremely appreciative of the opportunity Coach Pennington has given me,” Born said. “Although it will be very different to be on the coaching side of volleyball rather than the playing side, I am very eager to extend my knowledge and love of the game to these athletes, while also expanding my own knowledge in the process."