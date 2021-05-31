The National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) Division III World Series will continue throughout the day Monday at Tusculum University’s Pioneer Park, heading for a showdown Wednesday for the ultimate prize treasured by all college players, a World Series title.
The tournament got behind in the schedule early Saturday when morning rain forced an hour and a half delay to the first pitch, and more showers late at night forced suspension of one game until Sunday morning. That, along with a game that went 14 innings to determine a winner, ultimately fouled up Sunday’s schedule as well, and one quarterfinal (winner’s bracket) game which was originally scheduled to be played Sunday night was postponed until this morning at the stadium.
One team that solidified its spot in the winner’s bracket Sunday is No. 2 seed Tyler Junior College from Texas, which beat another Texas squad, Coastal Bend, in a 6-5 thriller Sunday evening.
That sets the stage for today’s schedule. The winner’s bracket game which was postponed from Sunday, Rowan-Gloucester (NJ) vs. St. Cloud Tech (MN) had a 9:30 a.m. start. The 1 p.m. contest is an elimination game between Niagara (NY) and Coastal Bend (TX). At 4:30 is another elimination game with Oakton (IL) going against the loser of the Gloucester/St. Cloud game. The 8 p.m. finale is the finals of the winner’s bracket with Tyler taking on the Gloucester/St. Cloud winner.
The World Series is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday, or if a second game is necessary to determine a champ in the double elimination event, it will be played on Thursday night.
Tyler Advances In Winner’s Bracket
Tyler Junior College avenged a loss to Coastal Bend a couple of weeks ago, edging the Cougars in a 6-5 thriller Sunday night in a winner’s bracket game.
Tyler struck first with a solo home run to right center by Heath Hood in the bottom of the first, but Coastal Bend tied it in the top of the second on an RBI infield single by Kane Mendieta. The Cougars then took a 2-1 lead when Eric Martinez came through with a run-scoring single.
Tyler’s Apaches then tied it at 2-2 in the bottom of the third on a solo homer by Miguel Vega. In the bottom of the fourth, Tyler took the lead for keeps by plating three runs, highlighted by a solo homer from Trey Erwin and a two-run blast off the bat of Jacob Johnson.
Coastal Bend cut a 6-2 Tyler lead down to 6-5 with three runs in the seventh on a 3-run dinger from Martinez. But that would be all the runs scored as relief pitchers Nick Sestito and Zach Williams quieted the Cougar bats. Cooper Rawls got the mound win with 6 2/3 innings pitched and 13 strikeouts. Williams pitched the ninth inning to get the save, retiring all three batters he faced.
Each team collected 10 hits in the contest.
ELIMINATION GAMES Rockingham Heads Home
Rockingham Community College (NC) became the first team to be eliminated from the World Series, going 14 innings before losing a 9-3 decision to Oakton (IL) Sunday afternoon.
The two teams sparred with terrific pitching performances from Oakton’s Kyle Moore, who went 7.2 innings in relief to gain the mound win. He gave up one run on seven hits and struck out eight. Rockingham starter Jonathan Todd went nine innings and left with the game knotted at 2-2. He struck out nine and walked two. Zach Bennett hurled four innings of shutout ball before the roof caved in as Oakton rallied for seven runs in the top of the 14th inning.
Oakton’s bats finally came alive in the 14th as Jack Dupuis had an RBI and Mason Beatty had a two-run hit. A couple of throwing errors against Rockingham didn’t help their cause. C.J. Deshazer belted a 3-run homer over the left field wall to put a nail in the coffin of the North Carolinians.
The Eagles did get one run back in the home half of the inning but it was too little to overcome the big Oakton rally.
Rockingham got solo runs in the first (on an RBI double by Jarred Simpson) and in the fourth (on an RBI groundout by Cameron Graham). That 2-0 lead stood until the bottom of the ninth when Oakton scored twice to knot things up, with Steele Beatty coming up with a single to center for an RBI, and the ball got loose from the outfielder and the error allowed the tying run to reach home plate.
Niagara Stops Owens
Niagara County Community College of Sanborn, N.Y., send Owens Community College of Perrysburg, OH, home with an 8-2 victory in the second elimination game played Sunday.
Niagara County, located just north of Buffalo, scored four times in the first inning to take a lead they would never relinquish.
Zach Evans knocked in two of the first inning runs as Niagara’s Thunderwolves took command. Owens got a solo run in the top of the fifth on Sam Witt’s RBI single, but Niagara recovered in the home half of the frame by scoring two more times to up their lead to 6-1. Chris Tani had an RBI triple and Cal Brazier brought home Tani with a hit.
Niagara sewed things up with two more runs in the seventh.
Scottie O’Bryan and Tani had three hits each to lead the winning Wolves. Witt had two hits for Owens.
Dylan Crowley pitched 7 2/3 innings to get the mound win.
FIRST ROUND Coastal Bend’s Debut Successful
Coastal Bend College from Beeville, TX, made its first-ever World Series appearance an overwhelming success by knocking off Oakton, IL, in a 6-5 extra inning thriller in the NJCAA World Series opener on Saturday.
Oakton, down 5-1 through seven innings, rallied for three runs in the eighth and a solo run in the ninth to tie the game and force extra frames. But Coastal Bend, who had knocked off the top two Div. III teams in the country (Tyler and Brookhaven) over the past couple of weeks, pushed across a run in the top of the 10th and made it stand up for the 6-5 win.
Zach Zeigrist started the 10th with a double down the left field line and Kane Mendieta put a runner on first as well when he was hit by a pitch. With one out, Bret Copeland was plunked in the helmet by a pitch to load the bases. Isaiah Angular lofted a deep fly ball to right to score a runner. Alec Cruz, who came on to pitch for the Cougars in the 9th inning, retired three of the four batters he faced in the bottom of the 10th to earn the mound win.
The win set the stage for a winner’s bracket showdown between the two Texas teams in the Series, Coastal Bend and Tyler Junior College.
Ryan Davenport went 4-for-4 to lead the winning bats as Coastal Bend slapped out 11 safeties. Oakton was led by Jak Dupois with two hits and Christian Seegers belted a two-run homer in a losing effort.
Tyler Topples Rockingham
Tyler Junior College from Texas ripped Rockingham (NC) 13-5 in a first round game halted after eight innings due to the run rule.
Tyler broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in the fourth inning, then after Rockingham had closed to 6-3 in the top of the sixth, the Apaches broke loose for three more runs to take command of the contest at 9-3.
Heath Hood had four hits for the winners, while Miguel Vega knocked in four runs with a pair of base knocks. Jacob Johnson added two hits and three RBI. Hood and Vega each slugged home runs, and Hood also tripled.
Caleb Putnam went six innings to get the mound victory. He struck out eight and walked three and gave up only one earned run. Scott Meitzier took the loss, giving up six runs through four innings but only three of them earned.
Rockingham was led by Camron Lowke with two hits.
Gloucester Defeats Owens
The Rowan College South Jersey-Gloucester Roadrunners, seeded No. 1 in the World Series, beat Owens College (OH) 9-1 to advance in the winner’s bracket Saturday night.
Catcher John Christino banged out a pair of home runs, including a grand slam, to guide the Roadrunners to the win. Cristino’s round-tripper in the seventh sparked a six-run inning that allowed the game to close at the end of the frame due to the run rule. Cristino finished with seven RBI in the contest.
Jack Billlings went the entire seven innings on the mound to pick up the victory for the Runners. He scattered eight hits and struck out six. Sam Daggers and Eric Sabato also provided a pair of hits for Gloucester.
Owens was led by Caden Lance and Shea Hendrixson with two safe blows apiece.
St. Cloud Trips Niagara
In a game which started late Saturday night and had to be suspended and completed Sunday morning, St. Cloud Tech of Minnesota captured a 4-2 win over Niagara County (NY).
In a masterful pitching performance, St. Cloud pitcher Dylan Haskamp earned a complete game victory, pitching four innings on Saturday before coming back on Sunday and resuming his mound duties. He scattered eight hits in the contest, striking out 11 and walking only one batter. He threw 146 pitches in earning the win.
Niagara struck first with a solo run in the first before St. Cloud took the lead with three runs in the second. Anthony Rodriguez knocked in two runs with a second inning double and Drew Beier had an RBI single. Erik Holloman belted a solo homer to left field in the fifth inning and the Cyclones added another insurance tally in the fifth.
Niagara got a solo run in the seventh but could plate no more.
Haskamp had three hits to go along with his pitching effort. Niagara got two hits each from Bryce Moore and Lance Baldenspar.