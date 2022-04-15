BAILEYTON — North Greene’s district title defense met its first hurdle Thursday night. Danny Weems admitted it was the challenging district matchup he’d hoped for, aside from the final score.
Unaka erased a two-run deficit in the fourth inning and gained a leg up on the Lady Huskies with a 4-3 win at North Greene.
The Lady Rangers (11-7, 4-0 District 1-A) scored all three of their fourth-inning runs with two outs, after Trinity Bowers had led off with a single.
Kylie Blevins sent her home with a triple to deep left, before scoring herself on Matilda Salyer’s ground-ball single.
And after a North Greene error, Salyer scored the go-ahead run when Sadie Shoun singled to left.
North Greene (11-11, 4-1), which stranded six base runners in the game, had a shot in the seventh inning. Kessie Antonelli and Anna Weems led off with back-to-back singles, but Unaka forced the next three batters into two fielder’s choices and a fly-out to end it.
“They have some good athletes in the outfield,” Weems said of Unaka. “The girl playing right field caught three balls that could’ve been base hits against most teams.”
Bowers, Blevins and Salyer all had two hits for the Lady Rangers, the latter two coming from the eight and nine hole.
Antonelli and Weems both hit 2-for-4 to lead North Greene’s eight-hit effort, starting with two straight one-out singles in the first inning. Cambell Gaby then singled home Weems, and Haley Bailey gave the Lady Huskies a 2-1 lead when Kylee Jones reached on a shortstop error.
Bailey then ripped a one-out double in the second inning and plated on Jones’ groundout, giving North Greene a short-lived 3-1 lead.
Bowers pitched six innings to get the win, striking out four and allowing one earned runs on six hits. Shoun pitched the final inning to get the save.
“They have good pitching depth on their team,” Weems said. “I think we can score runs, but we just have to get hits at opportune times with runners on base.”
Gaby went the distance for North Greene, striking out six and allowing 11 hits. Two of Unaka’s runs were unearned.
Zoe Sanders and Paysli Randolph both singled for the Lady Huskies.
UP NEXT
The Lady Huskies host Cloudland at 5 p.m. Friday.