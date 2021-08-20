The Ramsey boys of Unaka, Landon and Devin, put on an offensive show in the 2021 football season opener at North Greene’s Tundra Friday night, leading the Rangers to a Region 1-A 42-0 blanking of the Huskies.
Things did not go the way new Huskies Coach Eric Tilson had envisioned in his debut, and the Ramseys were the prime culprits in spoiling the season lidlifter for the home team.
Landon, a junior quarterback, threw 23 times and hit 10 passes good for 240 yards and four touchdowns.
Devin, a senior wide receiver, was the recipient of four of those hurls, netting 123 yards and three touchdowns.
While the Huskies showed moments of spark, particularly behind the hard running of senior back Tyler Sanches, who finished with 93 yards of work on the night, it was a game where it seemed for every step the Huskies took forward they took two steps back because of a rash of penalties and errors that caused several promising drives to fizzle out.
North Greene was penalized 11 times in the game for 65 yards, and all but one of those penalties were for false starts or offsides calls.
After going three and out on the game’s first possession, North Greene watched Unaka immediately go to work behind the arm of Landon Ramsey. He missed his first three passes, then connected with Devin Ramsey on a 27-yard lob to the end zone for a TD with 9:24 left in the opening quarter. The extra point conversion run failed.
The Huskies took the ensuing kickoff and got the Huskies’ faithful fired up as Sanches ran three straight times for 7-yard gains, and a 15-yard face mask penalty against the Rangers had the host school with a first down at the Unaka 35. But the drive ended with a mistake, as a high snap from center sailed over quarterback Tanner Sexton’s head and he was forced to chase the ball down and fall on it.
Then the North Greene defense looked good. Landon Ramsey found Takoda Freeman behind the NG secondary for a 51-yard passing bomb, setting the Rangers in business at the Huskies’ 18. But the defense held on fourth down, forcing two incomplete passes before senior Jonah Dunbar sacked Ramsey on a fourth down pass attempt from inside the 20.
But that good defense was all for naught as a mistake in the punting game four plays later, when the punted ball went off the side of the foot of punter Matthew Collins, careened off a player, and the Huskies gave up the ball at their own 12-yard line. The Ramsey boys hooked up on a screen pass for a touchdown seconds later to build the lead to 12-0.
Two plays later, yet another mistake allowed Unaka to get the ball back. Another high snap from center was run down by Sexton, and he chased it down and tried to throw. But lineman Brayden Powell picked off the pass at the NG 24.
Three plays later, Jamol Blamo ran in for the touchdown from 19 yards out, Landon Ramsey kept for the conversion, and the lead quickly grew to 20-0 with still time left in the opening quarter.
Another 11-yard burst by Sanches on the ground and another face mask penalty on Unaka had the Huskies driving again across midfield. But a couple of incomplete passes, a hit for a loss, and a false start penalty thwarted NG’s hopes yet again.
The Rangers scored quickly when they got the ball back with Devin Ramsey getting behind the secondary and running down Landon’s 71-yard touchdown bomb. Blamo ran for the conversion and a 28-0 lead.
Before the first half was over, the Rangers had completely taken control of the game by connecting on big plays. Ramsey hit Freeman again for a 67-yard touchdown catch-and-run. Later, the Huskies had the visitors penned up behind their own 20, but Blamo broke into the clear around the end and outran the defenders 81 yards to paydirt as Unaka opened up a 42-0 lead.
North Greene got down to the 25 on another series in the second frame, thanks to a 15-yard run by Sanches and a major face mask penalty against Unaka. But Caleb Lydick ended that Huskie threat by intercepting a Sexton pass at the 5-yard line.
With a running clock in effect throughout the second half, neither team threatened to score again. It was over quickly. The Huskies did drive down inside the Unaka 30 before turning the football over on downs.
For the game the Rangers amassed 394 yards of offense with Ramsey’s 240 yards passing the highlight. Blamo had a big night with 136 yards rushing on nine carries.
North Greene finished with 94 yards of offense. Sanches had 93 yards on 15 carries to lead the way. But the passing game never materialized as the Huskies hit only 2-of-18 passes for 12 total yards.
Next week the Huskies head across the state line of Virginia to take on Castlewood.