ELIZABETHTON — North Greene ace Cambell Gaby pitched as well as she has all season on Wednesday.
Sometimes, though, a team just has your number.
With one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Unaka’s Alana Parsons lined a pitch from Gaby over the left-field fence for a two-run, walk-off homer in a 2-1 victory in the Region 1-A championship game.
It’s Unaka’s fifth win over North Greene in five games between the two teams this season.
“I told the girls I’m real proud of them. I don’t think anybody else in the state played as well as we did tonight and took a loss,” said North Greene coach Danny Weems. “I thought we played really well, good enough to win. Unfortunately, somebody had to lose here.
“It was a good softball game. I think there’s a lot of respect between these two programs. Unaka has a good team, and I think North Greene softball has a good team.”
As heartbreaking as Wednesday’s loss is, North Greene still has the goal of playing in the state tournament in Murfreesboro for the second straight year in front of them.
The Lady Huskies (17-22) will travel for a sectional game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Oliver Springs, which defeated Harriman 6-2 in the Region 2-A championship on Wednesday. Unaka will host Harriman in another sectional on Friday, and the sectional winners advance to the state tourney.
North Greene defeated Oliver Springs 6-2 at home in 2021 to reach the state tourney.
“We’re playing our best softball right now,” Weems said. “I think we’re battle tested. We’ve played some really good teams in some really tough games in some really tough environments, and we played in the state tournament last year. This group of girls will come back and play a good game (at Oliver Springs).”
With Gaby and Unaka’s Trinity Bowers locked in a pitchers’ duel, North Greene finally broke a scoreless tie in the top of the ninth.
Kessie Antonelli led off with a hard single to right and advanced to third when the ball squirted past the right fielder and rolled to the fence.
Gaby then lifted a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Antonelli for a 1-0 North Greene lead.
In the Unaka ninth, Sadie Shoun led off with a bloop single over short on a 3-2 count and took second on a sacrifice bunt by Trinity Bowers.
Weems then had a meeting with the Lady Huskies in the circle and contemplated walking Parsons, but ultimately sided with the unwritten rule of not putting the winning run on base.
Parsons then got a pitch up in the zone on the first offering from Gaby and lined it over the fence in left to end the game.
“Give (Parsons) credit. She made a play,” Weems said. “She’s the player of the year in the conference and she made a good play there and hit the ball out of the park.”
In Gaby’s 8 1/3 innings, she gave up six hits, walked none and struck out seven. She threw 111 pitches, 87 for strikes.
Gaby’s outing comes on the heels of a one-hit, 15-strikeout performance in a win at Cosby in the region semifinals on Monday.
“Cambell has been throwing the ball really well,” Weems said. “She’s pretty clutch.”
As good as Gaby was against Unaka, she also had defensive help. Catcher Anna Weems gunned down runners trying to steal in the first and fifth innings, and she sprang out of her crouch to make a sliding grab of a popup in front of the plate by Parsons in the seventh.
“Anna played a good game defensively,” Weems said. “When runs are tough to come by, throwing out base runners is a big deal. So the two runners she threw out were big outs, and the play she made on the popup in front of the plate was a big out.”
Bowers went the distance for the win. She gave up five hits, walked none and struck out five.
Antonelli finished 2-for-4 for North Greene. Gaby had a double, and Zoe Sanders and Haley Bailey each had a hit.