ERWIN — The Unicoi County Blue Devils shook off an early deficit en route to a 13-3 win in five innings over the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights in the Region 1-2A baseball semifinals on Monday.
Unicoi County will host Sullivan South in the region championship game on Wednesday. Sullivan South defeated Greeneville 6-5 in the other semifinal on Monday.
Chuckey-Doak’s season comes to an end.
The Black Knights opened the game with three straight hits from Jaylen Willett, Connor Lamons and Cadin Tullock, and all three scored for a 3-0 lead.
Unicoi County starter Travis Whitson settled after that, though, and the Blue Devils erupted for 10 runs in the bottom of the first.
Whitson, a lefty, wound up pitching all five innings. He gave up five hits, walked four and struck out six. One of Chuckey-Doak’s runs was earned.
Unicoi County catcher Valentin Batrez belted a three-run homer in the first inning and a two-run, game-ending homer in the fifth.
Willett finished with two hits for Chuckey-Doak, while Wade Fletcher added a hit.