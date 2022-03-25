MOSHEIM — Unicoi County’s Brayden Hendrickson was perfect Thursday afternoon, completely holding West Greene’s bats in check on his way to an 11-0 perfect game in a non-conference baseball game at Hal “Buddy” Pruitt Field.
Hendrickson faced the minimum 15 batters in the 10-run rule shortened five-inning affair, striking out 10.
Meanwhile, three West Greene pitchers had problems finding the plate. A total of 10 walks in the contest, plus two hit batsmen, allowed lots of opportunities for the Blue Devils, who blew the game open with a six-run uprising in the second inning.
After getting a solo run in the first on an RBI double by Lucas Slagle, Unicoi County had six runners cross the plate in the second to take a big lead which was more than enough to back the perfect pitching of Hendrickson.
The Buffs walked the bases loaded in the second with one out, and Valentin Batreez uncorked a line drive home run over the right field fence. Two more walks in the inning, plus a West Greene infield error, accounted for a couple of more runs who scored when they reached third and then raced home on pitches that got past the catcher and rolled away to the backstop.
Hendrickson had it on cruise control most of the way. The closest the Buffs had to getting a base runner aboard might have come in the top of the fourth when Judson Higgins hit a bloop fly into short right which the outfielder chased down, and in the fifth when Maddox Garber had a swinging bunt that died just in front of the plate but Hendrickson calmly collected the ball and got the runner out at first.
There were a couple of batters that reached a three-ball count, but Hendrickson was always able to come up with a pitch for a strikeout and end a threat of a runner.
After the 7-0 lead in the second, Unicoi County got two more runs in the third, one scoring on a wild pitch with a runner on third, and another crossing on an RBI single by Eli Nelson.
Two more runs in the fourth made it 11-0. One crossed on an RBI double by Slagle and yet another on a wild pitch.
Slagle finished with three hits in the game, including a pair of doubles. Batreez had two hits, including the grand slam homer, and knocked in four runs. Chris Chavez scored four times with just one hit, walking twice and reaching once on an error.
The loss dropped the Buffs to 3-3 on the year, 1-1 in the district. They are back home this afternoon with another non-conference foe in Northview Academy. They return to district warfare on Monday when they host South Greene, then visit Rebel Hill on Tuesday for the rematch.
Unicoi County is 2-5 on the year, 0-2 in District 1-AAA, and they play at West Ridge on Saturday.
UNICOI COUNTY 162 20 — 11 9
WEST GREENE 000 00 — 0 0
WP: Hendrickson. LP: McCamey. 2b Hits: UC—Slagle 2, Green. HR: UC—Batreez.