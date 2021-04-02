Unicoi County's Travis Whitson and Lucas Slagle combined to one-hit Chuckey-Doak in a 9-0 baseball win on Friday.
Whitson drew the start and pitched five innings. He gave up a hit, walked none and struck out 12.
Slagle tossed the final two innings. He walked none and struck out four.
Cadin Tullock had Chuckey-Doak's lone hit.
Valentin Batrez led Unicoi at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI. Slagle added a solo homer, while Whitson had two hits, including a double.
Chuckey-Doak starter Hunter Ball took the loss. In 4⅓ innings, he gave up five hits and seven runs (three earned).