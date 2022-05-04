AFTON — Cory Braithwaite liked the sense of urgency Chuckey-Doak displayed, just not how long it took the Black Knights to display it.
University High took the lead midway through the first half and withstood a late barrage of Chuckey-Doak shots. The Buccaneers clinched the No. 1 seed for the District 1-A tournament with Tuesday’s 1-0 win at Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field.
With a bye into the district championship game, University (8-7-1, 3-1 District 1-A) has also clinched a berth in the Region 1-A semifinals.
Chuckey-Doak (5-10, 1-3), which could have clinched the No. 1 seed with a win, nearly equalized several times in the closing minutes, starting when Tyler Morrison’s 74th-minute shot sailed over the crossbar.
Ethan Grindstaff and Marco Rojas both had looks from inside the 18-yard box in the last two minutes, with Grindstaff’s shot rolling right and Rojas missing just left in the 79th. And after a slide tackle in the 80th minute, University cleared the clock reached full time.
“If we play with that urgency the whole game, we’re probably winning,” Braithwaite said. “They had a lot more energy than us from the get go … but really the only quality part of the game where all 11 players had more energy than University High players was the last five minutes.”
The loss puts Chuckey-Doak in a familiar situation. For the second straight year, the Knights will be the No. 3 seed and will travel to No. 2 seed West Greene for the District 1-A semifinal round.
The Black Knights won last year’s semifinal game at Mosheim in overtime 2-1, eliminating the Buffaloes from the postseason en route to the Region 1-A semifinals.
“I have confidence in our boys,” Braithwaite said.
Able Pate finished from inside the box in the 22nd minute, giving University High the only score of the match.
Chuckey-Doak shot the ball 17 times and held an 11-10 edge in shots on goal. Sam McGee made all 11 saves for the Bucs.
Levi Wirt grabbed nine saves for the Black Knights, few as memorable as his stop in the 46th minute. At the last moment, he dove and deflected Elijah Kadish’s shot before getting up and grabbing the rebound.
”Levi played a lot better today than we’ve seen maybe the last couple of games,” Braithwaite said. “We’ve been working with him a lot.”
UP NEXT
Chuckey-Doak travels to West Greene for the District 1-A semifinal round on Tuesday. The winner of Tuesday’s elimination game earns a Region 1-A berth and will travel to University High for Thursday’s District 1-A championship.