West Greene's Keith Valentine went the distance on the mound and was 2-for-3 with three RBI in a 17-1 win in five innings over Unaka on Thursday.
In his five innings, Valentine gave up two hits, walked nine and struck out seven.
West Greene tallied 15 hits. Trey Tweed had two triples and two RBI; Kenton Cobble had two hits and two RBI; Mason McCamey had two hits; Jaden Gregg had a hit and two RBI; Allen Vaughn had a double and an RBI; Damien Burns had a double and an RBI; Maddox Garber had a double and an RBI; Aaron Waddell had a hit and an RBI; Judson Higgins had a double and an RBI; and Drake McIntyre had a hit.
West Greene will host North Greene on Friday.
North Greene 4
Sullivan East 2
North Greene's Jeshua Crawford drew the start and gave up two unearned runs over six innings for the win before Cayden Foulks pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.
Crawford surrendered four hits, walked four and struck out four. Foulks gave up two hits and struck out one.
Brady Harkleroad was 2-for-3 for North Greene. Jonah Palmer had a double and two RBI, Carson Whaley had a double, and Foulks and Dakota Robbins each had a hit.
North Greene plays at West Greene on Friday.