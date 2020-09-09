The Greeneville Lady Devils soccer team defeated Dobyns-Bennett 6-1 on Tuesday.
The Lady Devils were led in scoring by Macy Vermillion and Skylar Mitchel with a pair of goals each. Lindsey Cook had a goal and an assist, while Kendyl Foshie tallied the final goal.
Delana DeBusk, Anna Shaw, Anne Marie Konieczny and Molly Hartman each added an assist.
Lauren Miller held the Indians at bay, only allowing the single goal which occurred off a deflection.
The backline led by Lauren Thomas, Brylee Tweed, Anna Johnson and Chloe Treadway assisted in the effort of keeping the Indians out of the net.
The Greene Devils held a 15-5 shot advantage.
The JV girls also won 3-0. Molly Hartman had a pair of goals, while Abi Kate Moore added the third.
The Lady Devils (3-3 overall, 1-0 in district) will host Jefferson County at 6 p.m. Thursday at Tusculum University.