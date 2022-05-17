Greeneville’s baseball Greene Devils were able to recover from Tennessee High’s first long ball. But the second one was a dagger in the heart.
Tennessee High hit a pair of three-run homers which propelled them to a 9-4 victory over the Greene Devils Monday night at Dale Alexander Field, eliminating Greeneville from the TSSAA Class 3A Playoffs and bringing a conclusion to their baseball season.
Andrew Dingus broke open a tight 5-4 ball game with a three-run shot over the center field fence in the top of the sixth inning, and that long ball spelled doom for Greeneville’s season.
The Vikings will move on to the regional finals on Wednesday against District 1 rival Sullivan East, who eliminated Grainger 4-0 on Monday. Both teams will then advance to Friday’s Sectional round, with the winner Wednesday earning the home field berth and the loser going on the road to the Region 2 champ.
Devil starter Colton Richards retired the Vikings with no damage in the first frame, but Tennessee High then touched him with three straight hits to begin the second inning, and that third safe blow was a three-run homer over the left field wall by Garrett Embree that staked Tennessee High to a 3-0 advantage.
The Devils began their comeback by scoring a run with two outs in the bottom of the second. Eli House reached on an error and Kobe Mundy and Corbin Cannon followed with singles, with Cannon getting the RBI.
The home team then knotted the score in the bottom of the third. Carson Quillen just missed a home run with a shot that bounded off the left field fence for a double. Tennessee High starter Brandon Blevins then retired the next two hitters before he plunked Ty Casteel, putting runners on first and third. Anderson Franklin, who led Greeneville on the night with three hits, lashed a run-scoring single to left. House then smacked a hot grounder to short but the throw was off target and Casteel came across with the tying run.
The Vikings came right back in the fourth to plate two runs to recapture the advantage at 5-3. Logan Quals started it with a double to the gap in right-center. With one out Embree walked and Rylan Henard reached on an infield single to load the bases. Ashton Leonard followed with a single up the middle that scored one run, but Embree was tagged out at home plate trying to score on a perfect strike from short center field to the catcher.
Tennessee High got another run, however, as Braylen Price smacked a hit to left that plated Henard for the 5-3 cushion.
GHS closed it to 5-4 in the fifth. Casteel laced a hit to left that chased starter Blevins. Dingus came in to throw and was greeted by Franklin with an infield single. A one-out walk to Kobe Mundy loaded the bases. Cannon knocked in his second run of the night with a solid single to left. Still with the bases loaded, Dingus worked his way out of the jam with a strikeout and an infield fielder’s choice.
That set the stage for the big sixth inning by the Vikings that broke the game open at 8-4 when Dingus unleashed his round-tripper.
The Devils went down in order in the bottom of the sixth, and TH added an insurance run in the seventh on a double by Quals followed by an RBI hit by Gregory Harris.
Greeneville threatened in their final at-bat in the seventh. Franklin reached on a short fly to right that wound up a double. House walked. Mundy hit into a fielder’s choice for the first out, but Cannon walked to load the bases. The Vikings got out of it, though, with an infield popup and a strikeout to end the contest.
Tennessee High stroked 12 base hits, with Quals lacing three hits including two doubles, and Dingus and Harris each contributed two safe blows.
Greeneville was led by Franklin with three hits and Cannon with two safeties.
The Devils finish the year at 18-19-1, while the Vikings move on with a 25-8 worksheet.
TENNESSEE HIGH 030 203 1 — 9 12 2
GREENEVILLE 012 010 0 — 4 9 2
WP: Dingus. LP: Richards. HR: TH—Dingus, Embree. 2b Hits: TH—Quals (2); GHS—Quillen, Franklin, Justice.