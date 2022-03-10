It’s a good bet that the minds of the Tennessee Vols basketball team today is on the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Tampa, where they will play Friday night.
But on Tuesday, two Vols took time away from the rigors of the upcoming postseason tournament preparation to spend time in Greeneville at the Boys & Girls Club.
Junior Josiah Jordan-James and freshman standout Zakai Zeigler visited the local club to meet with the youngsters, give them some advice about continuing their studies in school, sign autographs, and still had time to play some hoops and other games.
The duo delighted the club’s attendees, answering every question that was posed, and also took some time to answer questions from the media.
Both said the Boys & Girls Club held a special place for them, because they spent time at their hometown club when they were growing up.
James, who averaged 9.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game this year for the Vols, grew up in Charleston, S.C.
“I spent a lot of time at the club when I was growing up,” he said. “I did a lot of my school work there. Just being able to come here and maybe put a smile on the kids’ faces means a lot to me.”
Zeigler, whose popularity among the Vol faithful grew as the season progressed, grew up in Long Island, N.Y. He said the Boys & Girls Club wasn’t far from his home, and he was a regular there as a youngster.
Earlier Tuesday, Zeigler was honored with two awards announced by the conference. He was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team, as well as to the All-SEC Defensive Team.
He said it was definitely a culture shock when he left New York to come to “Rocky Top.”
“Oh, yeah,” he laughed, “100 percent culture shock. But people were so nice to me, and to everybody really. It was different, but I love Knoxville now.”
Standing only 5-9, Zeigler said the postseason honors were nice and made him feel good, but his focus now is solely on the postseason and taking that step into the NCAA Tournament.
Can the Vols be a national championship contender? The players certainly think so. After the Auburn victory, coach Rick Barnes commented to his team in the locker room that wins over top 5 powers Arizona, Kentucky and Auburn should have his players thinking they are contenders.
“Coach has said that to us before,” James said. “We talked about it at the start of the season. We knew the talent that we had coming in and what we had to do to be a national contender. Coach always says, ‘If you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse,’ so we just want to keep getting better.”
The Vols were unbeaten at home this year on their way to a 23-7 worksheet.
“That was remarkable (an unbeaten home record), but it’s a goal that we set early,” James said. “We followed through on that goal and it means a lot. But we couldn’t have done it without the fans.”
Zeigler agreed. “We just didn’t want anybody coming into our home and taking one away from us,” he smiled.
Winning the SEC Tournament will take grit and determination, James said.
“The toughest team will win it,” he said. “You play back-to-back days. It just takes a lot of grit.”
The mood of the team going into the postseason is good, the players said.
“We’re trying to not get too high,” James said. “We feel good as to where we are, but we have areas to improve. It’s a new season. Records now don’t matter. This is when it matters. You lose and your done. We are hungry.”
The duo agreed that the return of John Fulkerson to the team this year was important.
“I’m a freshman, so I wasn’t here last year, but Fulky has been a great teammate for me this year,” Zeigler said.
James has played with Fulkerson longer. “Without his leadership, attitude, mindset and selflessness, I don’t know where we would be. He helps us both on the court and off the court,” he noted.
The Vols, seeded No. 2 in the SEC Tourney, will play at 6 p.m. Friday against the winner of today’s game between Mississippi State and South Carolina.
Boys & Girls Club Director Scott Bullington expressed thanks to Jerry Fortner of C&C Millwright for arranging the visit of the UT players to the club.