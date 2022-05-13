Ashley Waddell admitted trying out for a college cheer team was “last-second decision.”
But she chose wisely and thus fulfilled her lifelong dream. On Friday, Waddell held a ceremony at South Greene High School, announcing she will continue her education and cheerleading career at Carson-Newman University.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to cheer at the college level,” Waddell said. “I think Carson-Newman is going to be a really great place for me to grow as a person and grow in my abilities. And I love all the girls there already.”
Waddell became connected with coach Amanda Lowe when she attended a cheer clinic at the Jefferson City school. Lowe then gave Waddell her number and encouraged the South Greene senior to try out for the Eagles.
At first, Waddell wasn’t sure.
“I wasn’t going to try out at all,” Waddell said. “Coach Lowe texted me actually the night before tryouts were. I just decided to show up. It was kind of a last second decision.”
Waddell was glad she did, especially given Carson-Newman’s Christian affiliation.
“I am very strong in my faith,” she said. “I’m excited to grow closer to some other Christians there and meet new people.”
After being named The Greeneville Sun Best of Preps Cheerleading Student Athlete of the Year in 2021, Waddell earned another award at South Greene her senior year. Not only was she named senior captain, but the Lady Rebels voted her as the team’s Hardest Worker in 2021-22.
At Carson-Newman, Waddell will major in exercise science. Upon graduation, she’ll pursue her Master’s in occupational therapy.