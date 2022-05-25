MURFREESBORO — Logan Wagner stressed he just wanted to enjoy himself. Holding school records felt secondary.
As of Tuesday, the South Greene senior had accomplished both. Wagner enjoyed himself all right, and he’ll bring two Class A state championships back to Rebel Hill.
“It was a great time,” Wagner said. “I love track and everything that track has done for me. I’m going to keep working at it.”
Having verbally committed to East Tennessee State University, Wagner beat his personal record in discus from last season by 50 feet Tuesday. His final attempt covered 148-1, giving Wagner the Class A discus state championship by nearly 23 feet.
Wagner, who finished state runner-up in shot put last season, trained with Jefferson County coach Adam Shockley over the offseason to improve his form. While his distance in shot put dipped slightly, switching from the glider to the rotational approach paid dividends in discus.
“That translated to discus tremendously … that’s really the key behind it, and hard work,” Wagner said. “I’m enjoying it more, I feel like down the road in my college career, I can throw a lot farther.”
Wagner took home a Class A state title there as well. His third attempt went 50-0.75 to give him the win.
CADENCE CAN
Three times, Cadence Mancil couldn’t clear 9-6 in the Class A girls pole vault state championship. But neither could Fiona Eastman, the No. 1 seed from CSAS.
Both cleared 9-3 to begin the sudden death jump-off phase of Tuesday’s championship. But this time, when the bar rose to 9-6 again, the South Greene sophomore just cleared it. And when Eastman couldn’t quite make it, Mancil fell to her knees overcome with emotion upon realizing what she’d done.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” Mancil said. “I’ve worked so hard, trained for this for a long time, and my hard work paid off.
“I honestly didn’t want to do track at first, but Coach Case just kept begging me … when I tried (pole vault), I instantly fell in love with it.”
She’s certainly glad with her decision now. Not to mention, Mancil hit a personal record three times in Tuesday’s championships alone.
Chuckey-Doak’s Taliah Johnson cleared 8-0 to place fourth in the state.
TAKE ME TO CHURCH
Bryson Church got to break the West Greene boys pole vault record earlier this year.
He got to take the top spot on the podium Tuesday night. Clearing the bar at 12-6, Church won the TSSAA Class A boys pole vault state championship.
“I started to get a lot better at pole vault last year, and this year the goal was to show everyone what I can do,” Church said. “I’ve just waited for this all year.”
Wait no more. Pole vaulting alongside four student athletes from Greene County, all of whom finished in the top five. Church bested state runner-up Ronan Buss (12-0) from South Greene. West Greene’s Quintan Gregory and Drew Morrison, and South Greene’s Blake May placed third through fifth respectively after each one cleared 11-6.
COUNTY GLANCE
West Greene’s Abbey Cox medaled twice. The West Greene sophomore finished state runner-up in the discus throw at 106-11 and fifth in the shot put with a personal record 32-10.75.
Teammate Macy Hinkle took fourth place in the high jump, clearing 4-10.
Isaiah Olson gave South Greene a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter dash at 11.23 seconds.
South Greene’s Hunter Burkey and Chuckey-Doak’s Isaiah Treadway tied for fifth in the boys high jump, both clearing 5-8.
Chuckey-Doak’s Hannah Clark placed seventh in the triple jump with a personal best 30-0.25, while South Greene’s Mackenzie Niston took eighth at 29-8.75.
South Greene’s Jalen Ingram (18-4) took eighth in the boys long jump.
In relays, South Greene’s 4x800 team of Ava Clark, Macey Snapp, Riley Ottinger and Natalie Freise placed fifth with a time of 11:34.16.
The South Greene boys placed fourth in the state with 42.50 points, while Alcoa won with 103. West Greene (21) tied Whites Creek for 11th, while Chuckey-Doak placed 35th with 3.50 points.
On the girls side, West Greene led the Greene County schools in the Class A standings, placing 13th with 17 points. South Greene (15) came in 17th place while Chuckey-Doak (7) placed 27th.