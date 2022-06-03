KINGSPORT — The defending Appalachian League champions couldn’t weather a third storm.
Already delayed an hour by lightning, Greeneville started to fall behind after the sixth inning. The Flyboys surged ahead in the over the next two frames. But Kingsport answered the Flyboys’ eighth-inning rally with one of its own, eventually spoiling Greeneville’s 2022 season opener with a 10-9 walk-off win at Hunter Wright Stadium on Thursday.
Jake Perry led off the bottom of the ninth sending a payoff pitch to right for a base hit. Two batters later, Aaron Casillas laid down a bunt which deflected off third baseman Will Brown, allowing Perry time to score the winning run.
Casillas went 2-for-5 and batted in three runs for the Axmen (1-0), who led 4-0 after six innings before allowing eight straight runs.
Beau Ankeney sent the seventh inning’s first pitch over the left-field wall for a solo home run, before Canyon Brown’s RBI single made it a 4-2 game.
Shemar Dalton’s leadoff solo shot to right ignited Greeneville six-run top of the eighth. Aidan Cannaday and Brock Daniels both singled in runs to give the Flyboys a 5-4 lead. And two Kingsport errors allowed three more to plate and give Greeneville an 8-4 advantage.
But manager Jermaine Curtis, a hitting coach for the Axmen last year, will have to wait at least one more night for his inaugural victory with the Flyboys.
After scoring one run on a Greeneville error, the Axmen pulled within 8-7 on Nate Anderson’s two-run single. Henry Hunter and Kevin Fernandez drew back-to-back walks with the bases loaded and two out, forcing home the go-ahead run.
Cannaday’s one-out RBI single pulled Greeneville even in the top of the ninth, before Perry scored the game winner.
Cannaday went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Flyboys. Ankeney and Brock Daniels both hit 2-for-5, batted in a run and scored once.
Riley Taylor started and lasted four innings, striking out five and scattering three hits. His second strikeout ended the second inning and stranded a runner at third, before a double play helped Greeneville escape the third inning unharmed.
Greeneville used six pitchers over the last five innings, with Caleb Jones (L, 0-1) throwing the final frame.
Logan Sutton and Anderson both hit 3-for-4 to lead the Axmen.
Ryan Murphy gave Kingsport six innings of three-hit baseball with three strikeouts in his no-decision. Liam O’Brien (W, 1-0) allowed one earned run on three hits over the last 1.1 innings to get the win.
UP NEXT
The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Friday.
Greeneville then travels to Bristol at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday before welcoming Danville to Pioneer Park at 7 p.m. Monday.