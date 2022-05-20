CHEROKEE RACE PARK Walters, Denton Find Winners Circle May 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Randy Walters was the no box winner at Cherokee Race Park last Saturday. PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN Ricky Denton was the pro winner at Cherokee Race Park last Saturday. PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The points at Cherokee Race Park were shuffled last Saturday night as both winners did not join.Randy Walters, who races at Cherokee regularly, took the no box win over Wade Woodfin, a points contender.Randy Blazer and Chris Yates, who are in the points and were put out in rounds 4-5, are in a tightly knit battle for the lead with Woodfin.Ricky Denton took the pro win away from Chase Williams for his first victory in two years."Man, I had to fight for this one!" Denton said. "Competition was tough today. Has been for a long time. But this old car hung right in there to the end. This is hard on an old man, but I love it!" Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now 'You Need People Even If You Don't Think You Do': Trey Youngblood's Accident Tells A Story Of Faith And Community Courthouse Co-Workers Recall Jeffers As Mentor, Friend Meet Your Heroes: Youngblood Reunites With EMS Workers Who Helped Save His Life 2 Sentenced In Prescription Drug Fraud Scheme Reaves, Waddell Make South Greene History Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.