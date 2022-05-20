The points at Cherokee Race Park were shuffled last Saturday night as both winners did not join.

Randy Walters, who races at Cherokee regularly, took the no box win over Wade Woodfin, a points contender.

Randy Blazer and Chris Yates, who are in the points and were put out in rounds 4-5, are in a tightly knit battle for the lead with Woodfin.

Ricky Denton took the pro win away from Chase Williams for his first victory in two years.

"Man, I had to fight for this one!" Denton said. "Competition was tough today. Has been for a long time. But this old car hung right in there to the end. This is hard on an old man, but I love it!"

Trending Recipe Videos



Recommended for you