Before Mason Gudger ever took a handoff for the Greeneville Greene Devils, I knew he was going to be a great running back.
His dad, Anthony, told me so.
It’s the spring of 2018 and I’m fresh on the job as Sports Editor at The Sun. I’m staying in my travel trailer at the Lazy Llama Campground until my house in South Carolina can be sold and my family can join me here.
Needing to wash a load of clothes, I Google laundromats. The Old Stage Wash House, with user reviews touting its cleanliness and Wi-Fi being better than most hotels, seems to be the place to get my suds on.
None of the comments mention anything about maybe running into a future Mr. Football candidate. But there Mason is helping his dad fold towels. Neatly, of course.
With a “Yes sir, no sir” approach, the then 13-year-old tells me all about Greeneville’s powerhouse football program and how he’s looking forward to his freshman season.
As I make my way out the door, Anthony leaves me with “Nice talking with you.” He then nods toward Mason and says, “Keep an eye out for him. He’s going to be a good one.”
The thing that struck me about Anthony’s parting words back then is they didn’t come across as dad speak. He was just very matter of fact.
And Mason, of course, has spent the past four years backing it up.
In Greeneville’s 56-12 win over Fulton in the second round of the playoffs on Friday night, Mason was at it again. He ran for 135 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries.
With three games left in his high school career if Greeneville can reach the state championship, Mason is rocketing up the Greene Devils’ all-time rushing charts like the price of meat these days.
He’s now scored 204 points this season, which is a Greeneville single-season record. He’s third on the career rushing yards list with 4,058, 10th on the single-season rushing yards list with 1,545 and third on the career rushing TDs list with 30.
And last week, he was named one of five Mr. Football semifinalists in Class 4A.
“I asked Mason at an early age, ‘Son, how bad do you want this football thing?’” Anthony was saying after Friday’s game. “He said, ‘I want it bad, Dad. And I told him, ‘You’re going to have to work as hard as possible. You’ll need to be the first one on the field, last one off.’
“The work he has put in for this has been unbelievable. And I’m just so proud of that.”
Most impressive about Mason is the young man he has become. He carries a 3.6 grade point average and himself even better.
Following a game, you can catch him pressing the flesh with the Greeneville faithful, toddlers to elders. And it’s not unusual for him to be one of the last Devils to leave the field.
“It don’t get any better than Mason Gudger,” said Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen. “He has a dang 3.6 GPA, a 29 on the ACT and he shows up every dang day.
“I’ve said it a bunch of times, but when your best players are your hardest workers, you’re going to be successful. And that’s what you get from him. He’s just a hard-working kid who’s going to give you everything he’s got every game.”
Mason says he grew up wanting to be a Greene Devil football player. And as his popularity with young fans began to grow during his sophomore season, he realized it was his turn to be an ambassador for the program.
“Playing for Greeneville is special. The whole environment from the coaching staff to the fans is just different than a lot of programs,” Mason said. “It’s tremendously fun. The people you get to be around, the relationships you get to build and the community. That’s the most important part.
“I have a lot of young kids come up to me after games and I’ve gotten to sign a couple shirts, stuff like that. I just try to lead by example.”
And how does he want his time as a Devil to end?
“Gold ball. That’s the goal every year,” Mason said with a smile. “I know we’re going to work for it. I know we’re going to play our hearts out for it.”
No doubt in my mind, the kid will. Four years ago, his dad told me he would.