ROGERSVILLE — Joshi Haase’s ankle won’t be a problem now.
It clearly didn’t bother him Monday night. Haase and point guard Leyton Frye played the full 40 minutes and made the most of it, helping West Greene defeat The King’s Academy 51-49 at Cherokee High School.
The win clinched West Greene a spot in the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash championship game.
“My emotions are a little bit of everywhere; it’s finally coming together I think,” Buffaloes coach Allen Tolliver said. “I told them I can’t even remember the last time West Greene’s been to a championship.”
The Buffaloes (4-6), winners of three straight, overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to reach this one. Down 41-37 with 7:35 to play, West Greene answered with a 9-0 run.
After Ethan Turner’s second-chance layup, Haase buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:27 to play. Frye and Turner each hit a floater in the final 2:34, making it 46-41 with 57 seconds left.
And whenever the Lions fought back, West Greene twice hit Kaeden Williams for wide-open layups. The last came with 15.4 seconds remaining for a 50-46 lead. After a 3-pointer by Tyler Overdorf, Turner hit the first of two free throws and TKA didn’t have enough time after rebounding the second.
Frye led the Buffaloes with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Turner added 13 points and Haase scored 10.
“Leyton played a true point guard role tonight,” Tolliver said. “I’ve challenged him with it all year, and to be honest, I’m probably tougher on him than I am on anybody … we had a shoot-around today, and he was in there focusing, taking his time, making free throws just like a game situation. That’s something you love to see your point guard do.”
After hitting three layups and a 3-pointer in the first quarter, Frye tied the halftime score 26-26 with his second triple.
Haase and Turner scored to give West Greene a 30-26 lead in the third, before TKA rallied with a 10-0 run. Frye’s third 3-pointer ended the spurt, and Drake McIntyre’s layup closed the gap to 38-37 after three quarters.
Overdorf hit four 3-pointers and led the Lions with 14 points, while Harrison Rollins had 13. Three of Overdorf’s triples came in the fourth quarter.
The King’s Academy hit from deep 10 times in the game, and neither team ever led by more than six points.
WG 13 13 11 14 — 51
TKA 13 13 12 11 — 49
WG (51): Leyton Frye 17, Ethan Turner 13, Joshi Haase 10, Kaeden Williams 7, Drake McIntyre 2, Aaron Waddell 2.
TKA (49): Tyler Overdorf 14, Harrison Rollins 13, Zeke Connatser 8, Zae Wallace 7, Damjan Simun 7.
3-pointers: Tyler Overdorf 4, Leyton Frye 3, Zeke Connatser 2, Harrison Rollins 2, Joshi Haase, Damjan Simun, Zae Wallace, Kaeden Williams.
UP NEXT
The Buffaloes and Sullivan East play for the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash championship at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.