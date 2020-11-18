The West Greene boys basketball team placed three players in double figures en route to a 66-55 win at Cocke County on Tuesday night.
Trevor Daniels and Leyton Frye each scored 12 points to lead the Buffaloes, while Ethan Turner dropped in 10.
West Greene led 14-11 after one quarter, 25-23 at halftime and 45-38 at the end of three quarters.
Braylan Rader added nine points for West Greene, while Drake McIntyre had eight points, including two 3-pointers. Allen Vaughn finished with six points on two 3-pointers, and Jacob Stimmell had six points on six free throws.
Cocke County’s Jody Swann led all scorers with 19 points, and Josh Ellis added 14.
West Greene will play Sullivan South and Hampton at Sullivan South on Saturday.