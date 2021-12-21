ROGERSVILLE — Playing a fifth game in eight days, and Sullivan East’s red-hot shooting, took a toll on West Greene.
The Buffaloes fought back early but couldn’t keep up in Tuesday’s Big H BBQ Christmas Bash championship game. East built a comfortable lead in the second half and claimed the tournament title with a 79-65 win at Cherokee High School.
Corbin Dickenson and Masun Tate torched the nets from long range, combining for seven of the Patriots’ nine 3-point baskets. Tate scored 24 points, and Dylan Bartley had 21 to lead East (11-2).
The Patriots appeared ready to make short work of West Greene (4-7), until a 10-0 run got the Buffaloes within 14-12 in the first quarter.
Leyton Frye scored eight of those points, stealing the ball twice for back-to-back layups in the final minute of the opening frame. Frye led West Greene with 24 points.
”He’s coming out now,” West Greene coach Allen Tolliver said. “I’m harder on him than I probably am anybody. I think he played the whole game in all three of these games. That’s a big load on him, but he’s up for the task and he takes care of the basketball, does what a point guard is supposed to do.”
Bartley’s 3-pointer at the end of the quarter stopped the Buffaloes’ momentum. But two 3-pointers by Joshi Haase helped keep West Greene within 26-20. Frye finished a fast-break layup just before halftime to make it a 34-24 game.
Drake McIntyre’s 3-pointer and Ethan Turner’s transition layup cut East’s lead to 41-30 in the third quarter, but the Patriots controlled the game from there and led by as many as 20.
“I’m sure they were well over 50% from the 3-point line. That’s tough to match,” Tolliver said. “But we never quit. The effort and intensity was there. … We’re on the right track right now.”
Turner finished with 16 points, Haase had 13 and McIntyre 10. Haase’s third and final 3-pointer closed the gap to 57-41 before the fourth quarter, but West Greene couldn’t get closer than 14.
WG 12 12 17 24 — 65
SE 17 17 23 22 — 79
WG (65): Leyton Frye 24, Ethan Turner 16, Joshi Haase 13, Drake McIntyre 10, Austin Wampler 2.
SE (79): Masun Tate 24, Dylan Bartley 21, Corbin Dickenson 12, Logan Murray 8, Braden Standbridge 7, Hunter Brown 5, Manny Milhorn 2.
3-pointers: Corbin Dickenson 4, Joshi Haase 3, Masun Tate 3, Dylan Bartley, Hunter Brown, Leyton Frye, Drake McIntyre.
UP NEXT
The Buffaloes visit Unicoi County on Jan. 4.