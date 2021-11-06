PIGEON FORGE — Things looked bleak for the West Greene Buffaloes in the first round of the TSSAA playoffs Friday night as they found themselves down by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
A furious rally fell just short as the Pigeon Forge Tigers hung on for a 21-20 win to advance to the second round of the postseason.
West Greene trailed 21-7 but scored twice in the final four minutes.
Trailing 21-20, the Buffs decided to go for two and the win but a penalty negated the conversion. That was a theme throughout the contest as the visitors from Mosheim were flagged 18 times for just under 160 total yards.
West Greene was unable to either get, or sustain, any momentum as multiple calls stalled or killed drives. Things were pretty bad for the Tigers as well as they sustained 15 flags for just under 120 yards.
Ethan Turner was the story of the game for the Buffaloes as he turned in a monster defensive performance. He had a 51-yard fumble recovery for a score and had two huge stops in the first half as he had a tackle for loss of two yards on the last play of the first quarter and then had a stop on fourth down to kill a Pigeon Forge drive on the first play of the second quarter.
Turner caught the touchdown that pulled the Buffaloes within a point late in the contest. He finished with 97 receiving yards on five receptions.
“Ethan played his guts out on both sides of the football. He has been great all year and is having big nights every night for us,” West Greene coach Scotty Verran said.
Janson Kesterson rushed 14 times for 52 yards and Jaden Gregg added 44 yards on 10 carries for the Tigers. Pigeon Forge was paced by Aiden Howard, who had 157 yards on 23 rushes.
West Greene struck first when Turner scored on a 51-yard scoop-and-score when he was in the right place at the right time on a Tigers fumble. Pigeon Forge responded, however, when Brady Maples scored on a six-yard run to tie things up at 7-7. Both team’s defenses came up big in the remainder of the second quarter. After the Tigers missed a 28-yard field goal with 5:12 remaining, it appeared West Greene might have a chance to put together a scoring drive but they were stopped on a fourth and inches on their own 29 yard line.
Turnovers stopped drives for the Buffaloes throughout the first half as Pigeon Forge forced four turnovers on three interceptions and a fumble. The final score of the opening half came as the result of a West Greene miscue when Noah Dyer had a pick for the Tigers and ran it back to the Buffs’ 18 yard line. Two plays later, Howard was in from the 13 and the home team took a 14-7 lead to the locker room.
The Buffs rolled the dice to begin the second half on an on-side kick and it worked out as they recovered the kick at midfield. They weren’t able to capitalize on that drive but later, another trick play, this time a fake punt, allowed West Greene to pick up a first down when Turner fooled the Pigeon Forge defense. Maples later made the score 21-7 when he scored from the one for the Tigers but West Greene wasn’t out of it yet as Turner caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Keith Valentine to pull the score to 21-14 on the flee-flicker. Once again, the Buffaloes tried the on-side kick and once again they recovered it at the Pigeon Forge 47.
Daniels took his team down the field and found Turner for a 29-yard strike with 1:53 remaining. After a timeout, the Buffaloes tried the conversion but the controversial call negated the attempt. Pigeon Forge was able to get the ball back and run out the clock on the thrilling 21-20 victory.
“I am proud of our kids as they never quit and they just kept making plays,” Verran said. “It was a struggle there early on trying to run the football because they were stronger and bigger up front. Throwing the football worked better for us and we were able to speed it up there at the end and put a little pressure on them. We were able to find Turner a couple of times and he made plays. It was a great Friday night football game.”