JOHNSON CITY — Tayli Rader and Megan Daniels removed all doubt about Thursday’s outcome quickly.
Both players scored eight points in the first quarter, helping jumpstart West Greene in its 51-21 triumph at University High.
Rader hit four field goals in the opening frame and finished with a game-high 14 points. She and Morgan Brown converted four free throws for the Lady Buffs (4-2).
Megan Daniels buried two 3-pointers in the opening frame in which she scored all her points. Taylor Lawson finished with nine points, while Abbey Cox and Brown both had six. Cox also hit from 3-point range twice.
Catie Leonard led the Lady Bucs (0-3) with nine points.
West Greene jumped ahead 23-4 after the first quarter and led 37-6 at the break.
WG 23 14 7 7 — 51
UH 4 2 7 8 — 21
WG (51): Tayli Rader 14, Taylor Lawson 9, Megan Daniels 8, Morgan Brown 6, Abbey Cox 6, Mara Reagan 4, Breanna Cloran 3, Breanna Ellis 1.
UH (21): Catie Leonard 9, Emma Chandley 4, Shannon Willard 4, Lemy Ortiz 2, Anna Wells 2.
3-pointers: Abbey Cox 2, Megan Daniels 2, Breanna Cloran.
BOYS UNIVERSITY 78 WEST GREENE 72
Leyton Frye dropped 34 points, but West Greene couldn’t keep up with the Buccaneers in the nightcap.
Frye followed his nine-point first quarter with five field goals and 11 points in the second, including his second 3-pointer. He then hit four baskets and went 6-of-7 at the free throw line in the final frame.
Ethan Turner and Joshi Haase also hit double figures for the Buffaloes (1-2), scoring 13 and 12 points respectively. Turner scored all his points in the second half, and Haase hit from deep twice.
Hawk Scott gunned in 29 points and AJ Murphy had 22 for the Buccaneers (2-2), who led by just one point after the first two quarters and took a 54-52 lead to the fourth.
Scott and Murphy each scored two baskets and four foul shots in the final period.
WG 18 16 18 20 — 72
UH 19 16 19 24 — 78
WG (72): Leyton Frye 34, Ethan Turner 13, Joshi Haase 12, Drake McIntyre 7, Austin Wampler 2, Ashton Williams 2, Mason McCamey 1, Keith Valentine 1.
UH (78): Hawk Scott 29, AJ Murphy 22, John Carter 14, Joseph Armstrong 6, Jordan Carter 5, Andrew Cole 2.
3-pointers: Hawk Scott 3, John Carter 2, Leyton Frye 2, Joshi Haase 2, AJ Murphy 2, Ethan Turner.
UP NEXT
West Greene hosts Unicoi County on Friday.