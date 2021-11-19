KNOXVILLE — West Greene passed its first road test Friday night.
The Lady Buffaloes built a comfortable lead at halftime and took a 54-41 triumph at Carter.
Madi Brown buried four 3-pointers and led West Greene (2-0) with 21 points, of which 13 came in the second quarter. The Lady Buffaloes built a 12-11 lead after one quarter to a 29-18 halftime advantage as a result, and it was 41-30 after three quarters.
Morgan Brown hit four baskets in the fourth quarter and finished with 14 points. Breanna Cloran hit from 3-point range twice.
Olivia Wolford and Ivey Jones both hit two 3-pointers and led Carter in scoring with 12 and 10 points respectively.
WG 12-17-12-13 — 54
C 11-7-12-11 — 41
WG (54): Madi Brown 21, Morgan Brown 14, Breanna Cloran 6, Taylor Lawson 5, Megan Daniels 2, Breanna Ellis 2, Tayli Rader 2, Hailey Ripley 2.
C (41): Olivia Wolford 12, Ivey Jones 10, Ava McSwain 6, Lily Lampkin 4, Sadie Coffey 3, Mara Yeo 3, Olivia Craig 2, Emma Collins 1.
3-pointers: Madi Brown 4, Breanna Cloran 2, Ivey Jones 2, Olivia Wolford 2, Sadie Coffey.
BOYS CARTER 55 WEST GREENE 52
The Buffaloes’ late rally came up just short, as Carter held on for a three-point win. Dalton McNew scored 30 points to lead the Hornets, and Blake Smith had 11. Both players hit from downtown three times.
Joshi Haase hit two of his three 3-pointers in the third quarter and finished with 14 to lead West Greene (1-1). Drake McIntyre and Ethan Turner scored 13 points apiece, and Leyton Frye got eight of his 10 points in the final frame.
The Buffaloes fell behind 28-23 at the break but closed the gap to 40-38 going to the fourth quarter.
WG 17-6-15-14 — 52
C 16-12-12-15 — 55
WG (52): Joshi Haase 14, Drake McIntyre 13, Ethan Turner 13, Leyton Frye 10, Austin Wampler 2.
C (55): Dalton McNew 30, Blake Smith 11, Zane Brown 5, Justus Clabough 3, Brody Blankenship 2, Keylan Myers 2, Chandler Wilson 2.
3-pointers: Joshi Haase 3, Dalton McNew 3, Blake Smith 3, Zane Brown, Justus Clabough, Leyton Frye, Drake McIntyre.