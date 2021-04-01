JOHNSON CITY — The West Greene High School boys soccer team notched its first-ever victory over University High with a 3-0 District 1-A win on Tuesday night.
Both teams had scoring chances throughout the first half but neither could break through, resulting in a scoreless half.
The Buffaloes continued to pressure the University defense and found their breakthrough in the 57th minute when Blair Shelton flicked the ball over the keeper after a good ball into the box from Jay Higgins for a 1-0 lead.
Four minutes later, Shelton got an assist on a cross into the box that was finished by Henry Awayes off a well-timed run for a 2-0 lead.
A minute later, West Greene made it 3-0 when freshman Joseph Rojas found the head of Higgins for the finish.
West Greene, which improves to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in district play, will host Unicoi County for a non-district match on Thursday.