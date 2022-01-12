WASHBURN — For the first time since opening night, both West Greene basketball teams boast winning records.
The Lady Buffaloes fought past Washburn 46-40 to begin Tuesday night’s doubleheader.
Tayli Rader and Taylor Lawson both scored 10 points for West Greene (9-8), which led 14-9 after one quarter and 29-21 at halftime before taking a 35-27 lead to the fourth.
Rader scored four baskets in the opening quarter, and Lawson followed her second-quarter and-one with three foul shots in the final frame.
Abbey Cox buried three 3-pointers and finished with nine points, and Megan Daniels hit an early triple before finishing with eight points. Morgan Brown scored five, and Breanna Ellis had four for the Lady Buffs.
Tori Coffman, who hit three triples, scored 11 points while Saylor Clay had a game-high 17 points for the Lady Pirates.
West Greene travels to district rival Happy Valley on Friday.
BOYS WEST GREENE 70 WASHBURN 54
Ethan Turner’s 25-point effort led the way, as West Greene took down Washburn for the Buffaloes’ sixth straight win.
Turner scored three baskets in the second quarter and four in the third, including a 3-pointer, to help West Greene (7-6) pad its lead.
Joshi Haase scored 12 points, and Drake McIntyre also hit double figures with 10. Haase hit three field goals in the opening frame, with McIntyre scoring three baskets in the fourth.
Austin Wampler and Leyton Frye both added seven points, and Kaeden Williams had five with Ashton Williams and Aaron Waddell scoring two each.
The Buffaloes led 10-8 after one quarter and 31-19 at halftime before taking a 53-33 lead to the fourth period.
West Greene travels to district rival Happy Valley on Friday.