Janson Kesterson has already spent plenty of time at Pioneer Field.
Starting this fall, he’ll be playing on it. Kesterson held his ceremony at West Greene High School on Thursday, announcing he will continue his education and football career at Tusculum University.
“It’s been a dream of mine all my life really,” Kesterson said. “To be able to go play with some of my former teammates is pretty cool, and following in my brother’s footsteps.”
Indeed, Janson grew up watching his older brother Jaylynn Kesterson play football at both West Greene and Tusculum before suiting up for the Buffaloes himself.
Janson began sending out his football film via social media during his senior season, eventually catching the attention of Tusculum head coach Jerry Odom. Soon after, Kesterson took his official visit to the campus he’d roamed so many times prior.
“I was really impressed with how they work stuff, and I was like this right here is where I want to be, because it’s close to home,” Kesterson said.
He said he’ll likely commute to TU at first, given the short drive, though he might move onto campus as the season nears.
Already on an academic scholarship, Kesterson expects to play the nickel position for the Pioneer defense, a mix of linebacker and cornerback.
“I definitely need to get my speed up, most important thing and continue to get stronger like I have this offseason so far,” Kesterson said. “Need to get my mind right to be able to go in and really start all over as a freshman, work my way up the ladder.”
After rushing for 166 yards and two touchdowns with 245 yards and four scores receiving his junior year, Kesterson took on a heavier load in the backfield in 2021. He rushed for 444 yards and four touchdowns with 56 yards receiving.
Having earned an academic scholarship, Kesterson plans to study exercise science at Tusculum, looking to become a chiropractor after graduation.