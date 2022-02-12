MOUNTAIN CITY — Morgan Brown dropped in five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to lead the West Greene Lady Buffaloes to a 53-37 win over Johnson County on Friday night.
West Greene ends the regular season with a 14-13 overall record and a 4-4 mark in District 1-2A. It’s the Lady Buffs best regular season showing since 2004-05.
West Greene led 11-5 after one quarter, 22-16 at halftime and 39-28 at the end of three.
Taylor Lawson added 13 points, including 11 free throws, for West Greene. Tayli Rader had eight points and Megan Daniels finished with seven.
Johnson County’s Brookanna Hutchins scored 19 points.
BOYS JOHNSON COUNTY 71 WEST GREENE 62
Despite getting 26 points from Ethan Turner and 21 from Leyton Frye, West Greene ended the regular season with a loss.
The Buffs, now 12-11 overall and 3-5 in District 1-2A, trailed 12-10 after one quarter, 38-23 at halftime and 54-36 after three.
Johnson County (11-15, 5-3) got 32 points from Preston Greer.