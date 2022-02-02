First-year West Greene Coach Adam Tolliver has his Buffaloes focused on finishing out the basketball season strong, and they looked that way Tuesday night with a solid 66-47 victory over District 1-2A foe Happy Valley at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium.
Junior post Ethan Turner and junior guard Leyton Frye combined for 38 points in leading the Buffs to a district win, a game that West Greene needed in the “W” column if they hope to stay out of the No. 4-No. 5 seed play-in game when district tourney time arrives.
“It’s so important to stay out of that play-in game,” Coach Tolliver noted after the game, which saw his team improve to 11-7 on the year, 3-4 in the league. “That makes the Johnson County game (Friday at Mountain City) so important, too.”
The win by the Buff boys earned a split of the twin-bill with the Warriors as the West Greene girls lost a 49-20 decision.
BUFFS TURN UP DEFENSE IN THIRD
Coach Tolliver thought his defense was lacking at times against the Warriors, but he was pleased to see them turn up the heat toward the end of the third quarter when they went on a 9-0 run to put the game out of reach.
“That was big for us right there,” he said of the third quarter spurt. “We got some good effort by a lot of people. I thought everybody contributed.”
Chief among the contributors was Turner, who posted a double-double with his 20 points and 12 rebounds.
“He’s a double-double machine,” Tolliver smiled. “He leads by example. He and Layton are good floor generals. Ethan sees what’s going on out there and tells me, and 90 percent he’s right about what he sees.”
Some of Turner’s points were courtesy of some splendid, no-look, pin-point passing for assists dished out by Frye.
“He sees the floor so well,” the coach said of his point guard. “And he gets us into our transition game quickly. We need to take advantage of our quickness because we aren’t very big, and he does a great job with that.”
The Buffs took control of the contest in the first quarter, shooting out to a 17-9 lead at the first horn. They maintained about a 10-point lead most of the second frame before scoring the final six points, all by Turner, to close out the half and go to the locker room with a 32-16 advantage.
West Greene had trouble with big Happy Valley post man Landon Babb, who scored 20 in the game and sparked a third quarter surge that had the Warrors down 43-30 with just over a minute left. That’s when the Buff defense took charge as they reeled off the nine straight points in that final minute as Happy Valley made three turnovers and the home team scored on all of them. It was 52-30 heading down the home stretch.
West Greene stretched out the lead in the fourth quarter before both squads turned things over to the reserves to finish it out.
The Warriors drop to 2-19 on the year, 1-6 in the district.
In addition to Turner’s 20 points, Frye chipped in with 18 and Joshi Haase hit double figures with 10. Colby Chausse had 11 points to go along with Babb’s 20 for Happy Valley.
HAPPY VALLEY (47): Colby Chausse 11, Grindstaff 0, Garmon 0, Deakins 6, Landon Babb 20, Maxwell 2, Murray 8.
WEST GREENE (66): McIntyre 6, Leyton Frye 18, Joshi Haase 10, Ethan Turner 20, K.Williams 2, A.Williams 2, Wampler 4, Valentine 2, McCamey 2.
3-Point Goals: HV—6 (Chausse 3, Deakins 2, Murray). WG—1 (Frye).
HAPPY VALLEY 9 7 14 17 — 47
WEST GREENE 17 15 20 14 — 66
GIRLS
HAPPY VALLEY 49
WEST GREENE 20
The West Greene girls picked a bad time to turn in one of their worst shooting performances of the year.
And while the Lady Buffs have worked hard on reducing turnovers, they made way too many against the Lady Warriors to stay in this one as Happy Valley had them down 17-4 after one quarter and 25-6 at halftime.
After taking a 4-3 lead early in the game, West Greene never scored again until the 1:20 mark of the first half as Happy Valley took advantage of turnovers to get easy baskets and pull away from their hosts.
Scarlett Zeoli led Happy Valley (9-14, 6-1) with 17 points and six rebounds, while Holly Moore and Marcida Moore each tallied 11.
West Greene (13-11, 3-4) got 11 points from Megan Daniels.
HAPPY VALLEY (49): Holly Moore 11, Ramey 6, Marcida Moore 11, Bailey 4, Scarlett Zeoli 17.
WEST GREENE (20): Megan Daniels 11, Ellis 2, Mo.Brown 3, Lawson 2, Rader 2.
3-Point Goals: HV—0. WG—1 (Daniels).
Happy Valley 17 8 12 12 — 49
West Greene 4 2 7 7 — 20
NEXT UP
West Greene closes out their district schedule on Friday with the visit to Johnson County, then on Saturday heads down toward Baileyton to tangle with cross-county rival North Greene.