With back-to-back Blue Ridge Athletic Conference wins under their belts, the West Greene Buffaloes are heading into the home stretch of the basketball season with some momentum as they try to gain a home floor berth for the first round of the district tournament, which will be in a satellite format this year.
The Buffs chalked up their second league win in a row with a 66-56 victory over visiting Claiborne on Friday night at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium, improving their league mark to 3-5.
West Greene earned a sweep of the conference doubleheader as the Lady Buffs picked up their first conference victory of the campaign with a thrilling 51-49 win over the Lady Bulldogs.
The Buffs play at county rival South Greene on Tuesday.
STRONG SECOND QUARTER PROPELS BUFFS
After taking the lead for keeps midway of the second quarter, West Greene refused to give the advantage back to the Bulldogs and pulled away by hitting their free throws in the final quarter, making 11-of-12 in the fourth period, and went on to victory.
It was a very satisfying win for coach Jacob Deal, whose squad had beaten county rival Chuckey-Doak in their latest outing.
“We feel good about winning two straight in our conference, because we’ve been right there in some others that we let get away,” the coach said after the game. “I thought our defense was good at times and we played with a lot of energy. The offense seemed to feed off the defense.”
Sophomore Ethan Turner was key in the win, missing only one field goal attempt in the first half (8-of-9) to score 16 points in the opening two periods.
“Ethan was hot in the first half and we kept running that pick-and-roll to get him the ball,” Deal said. “He made some good moves to get the points and his play in the first half seemed to open things up for our guards a bit more in the second half.”
Turner finished with 20 points as Claiborne did a much better job on the defensive end in the second half. But Leyton Frye picked up the scoring slack, finishing with 17 on the night, including 13 in the decisive fourth canto. Braylen Rader also finished in double figures with 10 points while Trevor Pruitt scored nine.
Claiborne got 11 points from Ethan Cupp and 10 each from Levi Peoples and Tommy Hicks.
The Bulldogs started strong, leading throughout the first eight minutes and taking a 14-13 advantage at the first rest stop.
But Turner and his WG teammates barged into the lead at 22-20 with 4:33 left in the second and they never trailed again. They closed the half on a 10-2 run to go up 30-22 at intermission. Turner scored six of those points in that spurt.
Baskets by Turner, Rader and Drake McIntyre to start the final half gave West Greene a 36-22 lead before Claiborne finally got on the board in the third.
The closest the visitors could get after that was eight points, as Frye was 7-of-7 and Pruitt was 4-of-4 from the foul line as they closed out Claiborne with a rush.
West Greene led 47-35 at the third quarter horn. The Dogs closed to 52-44 on a 3-pointer by Hicks with 4:36 left, but a 6-1 run by the Buffs over the next two minutes sealed the deal.
CLAIBORNE (56): Bailey 4, Wilson 4, Morelock 9, Levi Peoples 10, Ethan Cupp 11, Tommy Hicks 10, Sams 3, Del Erwin 4, Moyers 2.
WEST GREENE (66): Cobble 4, Leyton Frye 17, Braylen Rader 10, Ethan Turner 20, Vaughn 2, Pruitt 9, McIntyre 2, Banks 2.
Claiborne 14 8 13 21 — 56
West Greene 13 17 17 19 — 66
LADY BUFFS GET CONFERENCE WIN
Claiborne rallied down the stretch to make things exciting in the girls’ game, but a good defensive effort by the Lady Buffs to smack the ball around prevented the Bulldogs a chance to get a shot off in the final seven seconds and West Greene held on for a 51-49 victory.
Tayli Rader and Kinsley Ellenburg combined for 37 points to pace the winners, as Rader netted 20 and Ellenburg had 17 points with 12 rebounds to go along with her scoring output
The Lady Buffs led 48-41 with 2:29 left, but some untimely turnovers let the visitors get back in it in the closing seconds.
Hannah Fugate, who led the game with 22 points, including four 3-pointers, nailed back-to-back shots for Claiborne from behind the arc following West Greene turnovers, pulling the Bulldogs within 48-47.
But Rader hit a free throw with 55 seconds left to make it 49-47, then the Bulldogs had a turnover which was followed by Rader driving the lane for a layup and a 51-47 advantage.
Claiborne’s Marie Sumner scored with 10 seconds left to close it to 51-49, and West Greene turned it over on the inbounds, giving the Bulldogs a chance to tie or win it with seven seconds left.
But West Greene got a hand on the inbounds pass and it hit the floor and rolled all the way across the hardwood to the other side of the gym. By the time the Bulldogs could chase it down, the horn was sounding and West Greene was a winner.
Coach Betsy Shaw’s team turned in a good first half with solid inside play and cutting down on turnovers as they moved to a 16-9 first quarter lead and a 31-22 advantage at halftime.
The Bulldogs never led in the second half but never let the Buffs out of their sights, always staying within distance as they trailed 42-39 at the close of the third.
West Greene starting guard Megan Daniels fouled out early in the fourth quarter, but the Buffs still seemed to have things under control until Claiborne made its last gasp push in the closing minute.
CLAIBORNE (49): Marie Sumner 11, Myatt 5, Sexton 2, Presnell 4, Hannah Fugate 22, Jones 5.
WEST GREENE (51): Daniels 6, Tayli Rader 20, Lawson 2, Kinsley Ellenburg 17, Cox 4, Cloran 2.
Claiborne 9 13 17 10 — 49
West Greene 16 15 11 9 — 51