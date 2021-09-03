NEW TAZEWELL — Janson Kesterson scored four touchdowns to help West Greene’s football team roll to a 49-14 victory over Claiborne in its region opener on Friday night.
Three of his four scores came in the first half, as the Buffaloes (2-0, 1-0 Region 1-3A) led 28-0 at the break. Kesterson’s fourth touchdown made it a 35-14 game in the third quarter, and the Buffs added two more touchdowns before the final frame.
“Just a great win for us, especially being as young as we are,” West Greene coach Scotty Verran said.
Kesterson rushed for a team-high 90 yards, with Dawson Daniels completing 6-of-9 for 72 yards and a touchdown to Ethan Turner.
Wyatt Moody, who ran for 46 yards, and Daniels both ran for touchdowns. Turner caught five passes for 116 yards, including a halfback pass from Keith Valentine to set up an early score.
Roger Marshal posted six tackles for the Buffaloes with John Ramsey, Turner and Moody both recording five. Ramsey also had two stops for loss, and Turner recorded a quarterback sack.
Claiborne slipped to 0-2, 0-1 with the loss.
Lakeway Christian 49 North Greene 0
North Greene lost four fumbles and threw an interception in falling to 1-2 on the season.
Tyler Sanches ran for 47 yards on 15 carries for the Huskies.
Quarterback Tanner Sexton completed two of three passes for 6 yards and also ran for 39 yards on 14 carries.
Yeshua Vaught had 33 yards on five carries, including a 10-yard gain.
Lakeway Christian had 246 yards offense, while North Greene had 149.
North Greene travels to Jellico next Friday.
CROSS COUNTRY Lady Devils Win
The high school division of the annual Terry Hull Crawford Cross Country Classic was run at Holston Home on Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Devils of Greeneville turned in a strong effort to bring home the team championship.
The Lady Devils were led by freshman Cate Oakes who placed 2nd overall in a time of 22:51.4. Junior Chloe Williford was not far behind in 3rd place with a time of 23:10.0.
Freshman Sydney Doane stepped up into the number three spot for Greeneville finishing in 10th place in a time of 25:27.8. Sophomore Emma Waddell crossed the line next for the Lady Devils finishing 13th place in 26:43.7. Freshman Annika Vines completed the scoring for the Lady Devils in 15th place with a time of 27:32.6.
Completing the effort for the Lady Devils were Grace Lampe (18th place, 28:16.1), Anna Jackson (20th place, 29:00.0), Grace Evans (29th place, 33:30.1) and Lilly McDonald (30th place, 37:07.1. Mandy Lowery of Sullivan East won the girls’ race.
The Greeneville boys finished in third place to team champion Sullivan East. The boys ran a three-mile race due to leaders taking a wrong turn.
The Devils were led by Morgan Leach who finished in 2nd place to Ethan Council of Volunteer High.
Leach ran a time of 16:55.5. Russell Hickey joined Leach in the top ten, finishing in 7th place at 17:15.6. Freshman Simon Holt was next at 20th place in 18:45.4. Joshua Hyde finished in 29th place at 19:48.3. Luke Harrell completed the Devil’s top 5 in 33rd place at 20:22.3.
The number six runner for Greeneville was Nathan Shetley running a 21:49.8 to finish in 39th place. Michael Shelton finished in 50th place with a time of 26:48.1 to complete the Devil’s effort.
On the boys side, South Greene finished fourth. West Greene did not have enough runners to score due to missing runners via COVID protocol.
Individually, the top finishers in the county were Drew Morrison (WGHS) 23rd in 19:03, Nolan Weems (SGHS) 25th in 19:10 and Jori Ray (SGHS) 26th in 19:15. There were 56 runners on the boys side.
In the girls race, South Greene finished fourth. Again, West Greene didn’t have enough runners to score.
Top runners on the girls side were Riley Ottinger (SGHS) 14th in 27:17, Sophia Taylor (WGHS) 17th in 27:54, Victoria Holt (SGHS) 21st in 29:03, and Hannah Brooks (WGHS) 22nd in 29:09.