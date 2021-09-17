Forget the distractions that come with homecoming. West Greene faces a lot less unknown than it did a week ago.
Junior quarterback Jaden Gregg, who returned to practice midweek before the South Greene game, practiced all this week. So did running back and defensive back Hunter Gregg, who returned the second-half kickoff 76 yards for West Greene’s lone touchdown last week.
“Much better having your starters back with a full week of practice,” Buffaloes coach Scotty Verran said. “Good reps for our younger guys though. They’re learning, and they’ll be better because of it.”
The Buffaloes (2-1, 1-1 Region 1-3A), who started three sophomores on their offensive line against a senior-heavy front last week, gained just 69 total yards. West Greene aims to reverse that fortune at The Range on Friday, welcoming conference rival Johnson County (1-1, 0-1).
The Longhorns, who lost at Chuckey-Doak 48-12 before last week’s 7-6 home win over Sullivan East, base out of a 3-3 stack defensively. Senior linebacker Ethan Icenhour enters after his 11-tackle, two-sack effort against the Patriots. Fellow senior defensive back Cory Neely also stood out to Verran on film.
Janson Kesterson leads the Buffaloes’ ground game with 244 yards and four touchdowns in three outings. Jaden Gregg, who missed West Greene’s win at Claiborne, has thrown for 157 yards. Ethan Turner has 250 yards on 14 receptions.
For Johnson County, offensive scheme depends largely on who’s playing quarterback. The Longhorns give more of a spread look with sophomore Connor Simcox, but they’ll go power with senior running back Dalton Brown taking snaps. Brown’s 15-yard touchdown propelled Johnson County to victory last week.
Simcox threw for 251 yards and two scores at Chuckey-Doak. Nathan Rice (143 yards) and Jace Stout (91 yards) both had three receptions that night. Neely also lines up in the backfield offensively.
“Our defense has got to cover until the whistle,” Verran said. “We just have to play our assignments and not get any busts, control what we can control.”
Roger Marshall leads the Buffaloes with 26 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery. Turner and Wyatt Moody have combined for 29 stops, the former also recording three TFL with two sacks, a blocked punt and a pick.
Homecoming festivities begin at 7 p.m., with kickoff at Jim Sauceman Field set for 7:30 p.m.
RED BOILING SPRINGS AT NORTH GREENE
Special teams have been a point of emphasis in practice all season. But even more so this week for North Greene, which gave up touchdowns on a kickoff return and punt return at Jellico.
While the Huskies (1-3) have been able to run the ball, especially with senior Tyler Sanches carrying the load, coach Eric Tilson knows North Greene can’t be one dimensional.
“We need to have some threats on the outside to help our offense go,” Tilson said. “We’ve challenged our quarterbacks to step up … in order for us to win, throwing the ball has to be an area of improvement.”
Tanner Sexton threw his first two touchdown passes of the season at Jellico. He has 115 yards passing with the two scores and two interceptions, while also rushing for 83 yards and two more touchdowns. Colton Robbins (9 yards) and Ben Atnip (30 yards) grabbed Sexton’s TD tosses.
With his 72-yard effort against the Blue Devils, Sanches now has 355 yards rushing through four contests. He’ll look to add to that this week as the Huskies welcome a non-conference rival.
Located in Macon County, Red Boiling Springs (1-1) travels to The Tundra riding off a shutout win. After losing their season opener 50-0 to Jo Byrns, coach Jeffrey Link’s Bulldogs rebounded with a 20-0 win over Cosby last week.
According to Tilson, RBS will either base out of a three- or four-man front depending on the opponent.
“I think with us they’ll be four-down and walk up their two outside linebackers,” he said. “They’ll try to stack the box with our tight end stuff, and they’ll expand people if we do.”
The Bulldogs allowed just 45 rushing yards, and 94 total, against Cosby.
Offensively, RBS lines up mainly under center using wing-T sets. Of its 276 yards last week, 249 came on the ground.
Senior running back Jordan Bohanan, who also plays safety, gained 123 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries last week, while Zachary Carter rushed for 74 and another score. Aubrey Link completed 3-of-11 passes for 27 yards.
North Greene’s front seven, especially its defensive line, drew praise from Tilson — particularly Brady Harkleroad and Jonah Dunbar along with offensive lineman Adam Weir.
“Three guys who have really helped us and consistently played really well,” Tilson said.
Same goes for linebackers Damian Burns and Sanches, the Huskies’ top tackler.
Friday’s kickoff from Baileyton is set for 7:30 p.m.
SOUTH GREENE AT CUMBERLAND GAP
Don’t overlook South Greene’s defense. While Luke Myers, again, has lit up the stat sheet, the Rebels have held two straight opponents to less than 100 total yards.
This week, South Greene (2-2, 1-0 Region 1-2A) takes a two-game winning streak on the road to conference rival Cumberland Gap. It’ll be a rematch of last year’s 2A first round game, won by the Rebels 35-0. The Panthers (1-3, 0-0) enter with a win over Thomas Walker (Va.), but they’ve since lost at Pineville (Ky.) 55-50 on a Hail Mary and 50-20 at Union County.
But this time, co-offensive coordinator Marc Wright will serve as acting coach, as South Greene coach Shawn Jones remains in quarantine. No worries, especially with South Greene’s recent defensive outings.
Middle linebacker Derek Miller added to his total against West Greene, giving him a team-high 25 tackles with four stops for loss. Outside linebackers Brian Smith and Hayden Hartman, who’s emerged lately since joining the starting lineup, continue to stand out. They’ve combined for 18 tackles with two TFL apiece.
They’ll face Cumberland Gap’s more traditional wing-T offense this week, which features double-tight and three-back looks.
“Coach (Joe) Case has had an excellent game plan put into place this week,” Wright said. “We have to be disciplined on the defensive side of the ball.”
Senior running back Ethan Slusher, who ran for two touchdowns in Cumberland Gap’s loss at Pineville, leads the Panther backfield. Senior quarterback Lance Owens scored on a 16-yard run and fired three touchdown passes to Logan Napier that night, after Dylan Ellison’s opening 79-yard kickoff return.
Coach Brett McPherson’s Panthers base out of a 3-4 defensive look. But they’ll have their hands full with Myers and the Rebel offense.
Just four games in, Myers has thrown for 908 yards and eight scores against three interceptions, while rushing for 247 yards and five touchdowns. Chandler Fillers leads South Greene in catches (15) and receiving yards (254). Jaylen Ingram (192), Clint Lamb (173) and Caleb Robinson (152) have been reliable targets this year.
And they’ll be targeted again this week, as Myers has missed some practice time this week after hurting his ankle against West Greene. Wright indicated Myers should be ready to go by game time.
“We’ve had him in a boot all week just to be cautious with him,” Wright said.
Wright also noted the Rebels’ offense needs to be more diverse, which means improvement from the ground game. With 96 yards on 25 carries, Ronan Buss is South Greene’s second-leading rusher.
The teams kick off Friday night at 7:30 p.m.