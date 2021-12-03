MOSHEIM — Different weight class, familiar result.
Roger Marshall gave up more than 20 pounds after moving up to the 220-pound weight class Thursday night. Nevertheless, West Greene’s returning state qualifier showed he’s ready to make another run.
“The way the hydration thing is set up, Roger only weighed 195.2, and he wrestles 195,” Buffaloes coach Clinton Haun said.
And while visiting Morristown East won the match 54-18, Marshall grabbed West Greene’s second non-forfeit win of the night.
Just 15 seconds into the second two-minute period, Marshall scored the fall against Morristown East’s Hunter Livesay.
Alex Johnson got the Buffaloes on the scoreboard, taking a forfeit win in the 160-pound division.
Wyatt Moody then recorded West Greene’s first pin of the 2021-22 campaign at 170 pounds. In 2:20, Moody pinned Eduardo Pachelo to bring the Buffaloes within 36-12, mathematically keeping West Greene alive in the match with four classes remaining.
“That was big for Wyatt,” Haun said. “He’s aggressive. He got a lot of that from football. Got a lot of learning to do … but a win is a win.”
After double forfeits at 106 and 113, Morristown East scored three straight wins by fall and another by forfeit to take control. The Hurricanes, who reached the Region 1-AAA semifinals last season, clinched the match with David Thompson (170) and Gerry Sapp (182) winning their respective weight classes by fall to make it 48-12. Jared Hernandez (120), Ethan Stroud (126), Adrian Pascual (132), Jake Beal (145) and Saul Rangel (285) all pinned their opposition for the Hurricanes.
UP NEXT
West Greene and Greeneville travel to Chuckey-Doak for a three-way match on Thursday, Dec. 9.
RESULTS
106 — double forfeit
113 — double forfeit
120 — Jared Hernandez (ME) def. Jeffrey Hawk (WG) by fall, 2:59
126 — Ethan Stroud (ME) def. Joseph Bradley (WG) by fall, 2:37
132 — Adrian Pascual (ME) def. Asheton Shelton (WG) by fall, 1:07
138 — Adyn Walker (ME) win by forfeit
145 — Jake Beal (ME) def. Sean Neff (WG) by fall, 0:58
152 — Bryson Harvey (ME) win by forfeit
160 — Alex Johnson (WG) win by forfeit
170 — Wyatt Moody (WG) def. Eduardo Pachelo (ME) by fall, 2:20
182 — David Thompson (ME) def. Hunter Gregg (WG) by fall, 0:58
195 — Gerry Sapp (ME) def. Anthony Madison (WG) by fall, 0:32
220 — Roger Marshall (WG) def. Hunter Livesay (ME) by fall, 2:15
285 — Saul Rangel (ME) def. Maddox Garber (WG) by fall, 0:32