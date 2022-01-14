JONESBOROUGH — Better for West Greene to take its lumps now before the postseason begins.
The Buffaloes received learning experiences at the hands of David Crockett, Morristown East and Morristown West on Thursday night at David Crockett High School.
Conference rival David Crockett — which will challenge Greeneville, West Greene and Chuckey-Doak for the District 2-A dual wrestling championship — dealt West Greene a 72-6 loss to begin the night.
Morristown East and Morristown West, which both compete in District 2-2A along with Jefferson County and Sevier County, then took down the Buffaloes 72-12 and 54-12, respectively.
Hunter Gregg (170) and Roger Marshall (195) took five of their six combined opponents to at least the second two-minute period.
After losing in 3:30 to David Crockett’s Colton Ferrell despite scoring an early takedown, Gregg took Morristown East’s Gerry Sapp to the final 25 seconds. Sapp had recently finished fifth in the Indian Classic. Gregg got an early takedown and a near fall against Morristown West’s Gage Jordan before falling in the second frame.
As for Marshall, he followed his loss to Crockett’s Gabe Ferrell by taking MoEast’s Isaac Hernandez to the final frame. He scored three escapes before finally coming up short. It took MoWest’s Leotrim Oruglica 5:47 to defeat Marshall, who scored two near falls after an escape and a reversal.
“Hunter and Roger both wrestled pretty tough kids,” Buffaloes coach Clinton Haun said. “It was a good learning experience. I’d rather have those now than when we get to the region. That way they learn from them.”
All five of West Greene’s wins Thursday came by forfeit. Jeffery Hawk (120) and Joseph Bradley (126) both did so against Morristown West, after Maddox Garber (220) won by default against MoEast.
At 106 pounds, Drew Pursley collected West Greene’s other two forfeit wins — coming against Crockett and MoEast. And he took MoWest’s Mason Stipes to the second period, having scored four takedowns and six escapes before falling.
And don’t expect Pursley, a freshman who weighed in at 73.9 pounds, to back down from anyone.
“He’ll jump in there with someone who weighs 130 pounds more than him sometimes. He doesn’t care,” Haun said. “They’ll throw him around like a rag doll, but he’s like one of those stink bugs you flick off and it just keeps coming back, which is a good thing in this sport.”