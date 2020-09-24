Over the weekend, West Greene's Chandler Dalton set a 5,000 meter cross country school record at the Fender's Farm Cross Country Carnival.
Dalton ran the course in 17:20.3, the best ever time for a Buffalo by 32 seconds. He finished 14th overall.
As a team, the Buffaloes finished 14th. Matthew Vance ran a 19:11.50 and was 68th. Drew Morrison ran a 19:40.3 and was 87th. Jaden Gregg ran a 20:26.8, Ethan Caraway a 20:57.2, Eli Case a 21:28.9 and Levi Jordan a 21:30.4.
Irving Medina of Chuckey-Doak finished fifth with a time of 16:54.6.
South Greene's Max Brown ran a 19:18.5 and was 71st. Julian Bradley ran a 21:10.6, Charles Wise a 22:57.5. Blake May a 22:28.2, Simon Ray a 22:39.4 and Jori Ray a 23:41.8.
As a team, South Greene finished 18th.
In the girls race, West Greene finished 14th. Christiana Ricker ran a 27:29.2, Brooke Atchinson a 27:29.8, Hailey Solomon a 27:30.3, Laci Jordan a 27:31.4, Destiny Tipton a 29:48.9, Hannah Brooks a 31:01.6 and Navi Justis a 38:54.8.
Chuckey-Doak's Courtney Bruce was 80th with a 24:42.2. Abigail Gibson ran a 28:49.7 and Brylee Burner a 37:12.2.
South Greene's Riley Ottinger was 77th with a time of 24:15.5, Victoria Holt ran a 28:00.6 and Maci Landers a 28:41.7.