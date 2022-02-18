022122 WG WRESTLING GREENLEE

West Greene's Macy Greenlee poses with her third-place medal after qualifying for the TSSAA individual state wrestling tournament.

 PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN

ALCOA — Macy Greenlee is headed back to Franklin.

By finishing third in the TSSAA Region 1 individual championships, Greenlee secured her second appearance at the state tournament.

Greenlee needed just 30 seconds to win her 235-pound regional quarterfinal match, as she pinned West Ridge's Ashley Estes.

After coming up short to Alcoa's Emma Young, the eventual Region 1 champion, in the semifinal round, Greenlee scored the fall against Gibbs' Emeri Gibson in 2:47 to claim third place.

The TSSAA girls state wrestling tournament begins Thursday at the Williamson County AgExpo Park.

