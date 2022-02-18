ALCOA — Macy Greenlee is headed back to Franklin.
By finishing third in the TSSAA Region 1 individual championships, Greenlee secured her second appearance at the state tournament.
Greenlee needed just 30 seconds to win her 235-pound regional quarterfinal match, as she pinned West Ridge's Ashley Estes.
After coming up short to Alcoa's Emma Young, the eventual Region 1 champion, in the semifinal round, Greenlee scored the fall against Gibbs' Emeri Gibson in 2:47 to claim third place.
The TSSAA girls state wrestling tournament begins Thursday at the Williamson County AgExpo Park.