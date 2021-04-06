North Greene’s Carson Whaley tossed a shutout in a 2-0 District 1-A baseball win over Hampton on Monday.
Whaley gave up five hits, walked two and struck out 12 for the Huskies, now 9-2 overall and 3-0 in district play.
Micah Jones had two hits, including a double, for North Greene. Tucker Owen had two hits and an RBI; Cayden Foulks had a double; and Whaley, Carter Morelock and Tanner Sexton each had a hit.
Chuckey-Doak 15 Claiborne 6
NEW TAZEWELL — Connor Lamons went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI for Chuckey-Doak, which had 17 hits.
Hunter Ball had a double, a home run and two RBI; Wade Fletcher had two doubles and an RBI; Thomas Guy had two hits, including a double, and three RBI; Cadin Tullock had three hits, including a double; Dillon Shelton had two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Jaylen Willett had a hit and two RBI; Cole Lamons had a hit and an RBI; and Matthew Palazzo had a hit.
Tullock notched the win on the mound. In 3⅓ innings of relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, walked four and struck out four.
Fletcher held Claiborne hitless and scoreless over the final 1⅓ innings. He struck out two.
SOFTBALL Greeneville 11 Cumberland Gap 1
Greeneville’s Kaley Bradley went 4-for-5 with two RBI and also went the distance in the circle in an 11-1 District 2-2A win.
In six innings in the circle, Bradley gave up six hits, walked none and struck out 11. Cumberland Gap’s lone run was earned.
Greeneville cranked out 15 hits. Lydia Darnell was 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI; Laicy Darnell was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI; Ashlyn Rachon was 2-for-3 with a double; and Ansley Collins, Ella Moore and Madison Carpenter each added a hit.
TRACK & FIELD Devils Top Field
Led by Jaden Stevenson’s two first place finishes (long jump and 200 meters) and a second place (100 meters), the Greeneville boys track team ran off from eight teams at a home meet on Monday night.
Greeneville won 12 of the 18 events to total 232.25 points. The Devils finished 1-2 in the triple jump, long jump and 100 meters, and 1-2-3 in the 800 meters.
Morristown East was second with 108.75, South Greene was third with 108, Chuckey-Doak was fifth with 48 and West Greene was seventh with 45.
Greeneville’s D.J. Durbin won discus, Keelen Lester won the triple jump, Mason Laws won the high jump, Mason Gudger won the 100 meters, Mason Brandon won the 1600 meters, Morgan Leach won the 400 meters and Lucas Greineder won the 800 meters
The Devils also won the 4x800 relay, the 4x200 relay and the 4x100 relay.
South Greene’s Logan Wagner won the shot put, West Greene’s Bryson Church won the pole vault and Chuckey-Doak’s Irving Medina won the 3200 meters.
In the girls meet, South Greene was first with 129 points followed by Greeneville with 120.
Chuckey-Doak was sixth with 63 points, while West Greene was seventh with 55.
South Greene’s Haley Kells won the triple jump, long jump and 100 hurdles; Aydan Dyer won the pole vault; and Abbey King won the high jump. The Lady Rebels also won the 4x200 relay and 4x400 relay.
Greeneville’s Chloe Williford won the 400 meters and Emily Eppard won the 300 hurdles.
Chuckey-Doak won the 4x100 relay.