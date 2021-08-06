It’s been one hot summer for Nik Williams, and it’s had nothing to do with the heat.
Williams, a 2015 Greeneville High grad, has raced to a career-high eight wins driving the No. 32 late model at Kingsport Speedway.
With seven races left on the Kingsport schedule through the middle of September, Williams leads the track points standings by 24 and also leads the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Series state points standings by 32.
That’s quite a turnaround for Williams, who failed to win a race at Kingsport in 2020 after winning the Kingsport track championship and NASCAR series state championship in 2019.
“2020 was a weird year with quarantine and stuff, and we kind of had a rough year,” Williams said. “We were leading the first race with about a straightaway lead, had a right front flat and hit the wall. Apparently, we bent the car then, but we didn’t know it until about halfway through the year.
“We were kind of in left field with the car. We didn’t really know what was going on. We brought the backup car out and we finally started getting seconds and thirds, but we didn’t win any. But this year has been a great year.”
Williams’ season has been somewhat remarkable considering his success has come in the backup car, which is basically a new car.
Williams didn’t have enough time to test with the car last year. Over the winter, though, he was able to test with it, pull it down and get it right.
“The newer cars always have newer updates on them, so they’re going to work in different ways,” Williams said. “For the driver, you just gotta figure out what that car likes. No two cars are the same. You really have to hone in on how to get it in the corner, through the center of the corner.”
When Williams won the Kingsport track championship and NASCAR series state championship in 2019, he earned an invitation to the NASCAR awards banquet.
If Williams can finish off the track championship and series championship this summer, he’ll again have dinner with the best in the business at this year’s NASCAR awards in Nashville Nov. 30-Dec. 2.
“Since I’ve started winning, I’ve had some opportunities open up,” Williams said. “I’ve been offered a chance to drive the 75 truck out of Abingdon, Virginia, and there are a couple ARCA cars I could drive. But I have to take money to those teams, so I’m really looking for a sponsor to get there.”
How much cash? Well, you better sit down.
To run a single race in the 75 truck in NASCAR’s Truck Series, Williams would have to pony up $75,000. And if he wrecks the truck, he’d be on the hook for damages.
“I’m good friends with Chris Carrier, the crew chief for the 75 truck,” Williams said. “He said I can drive the truck. But the money it takes is ridiculous.”
Williams can earn a big chunk of his seat fee for the 75 truck at the end of September. That’s when he’ll race in the $40,000 to win ValleyStar Credit Union 300 late model event at Martinsville Speedway.
“If I could win that, I’d be halfway to getting into the truck,” he said with a chuckle.
At 24 years old, Williams seems to have a good head on his shoulders. While he’s chasing his dream of being a race car driver, he’s also majoring in business management at the University of Tennessee with a couple semesters left for his degree.
After that, Williams hopes to take over Brooks Circle Wrecker, his grandfather’s towing company in Kingsport.