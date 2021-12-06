No need for Addison Williams to familiarize herself with this environment.
As it turned out, her collegiate volleyball career was just a short drive from the house.
At a Monday afternoon ceremony, Williams signed to continue her education and volleyball career at Tusculum University. She’ll play beach volleyball on scholarship, but Williams will also play indoor volleyball for the Pioneers next year.
Williams hardly needed an introduction. Her college coaches had already gotten to know her, especially beach volleyball coach Jason Morris, who coached Williams for two years in club volleyball.
“He’s helped me a long way,” Williams said of Morris. “Jason just came up to me and asked if I was interested in playing for him. I was definitely, because he’s a great coach.”
Other schools had expressed interest in Williams, but the short commute allowed her to decide on her future quickly.
“It was a lot easier for me just knowing I’m a homebody and I like to be here around the house, and Tusculum is five minutes away,” Williams said. “I just knew I wanted to stay close to my friends and family. I’ve been around all those girls (at Tusculum) … I just knew that was the best decision for me.”
While Williams has played indoor volleyball for years, beach volleyball will be new territory for the South Greene senior.
Speed and footwork are Williams’ two main focuses in preparation for her beach volleyball career, given she’ll need to cover more ground than indoor volleyball.
“I haven’t really been coached with beach volleyball yet, but Jason told me he believes I have the skills to play,” Williams said. “Getting to learn another aspect of the volleyball game, I just thought it’d be really cool to play.”
Her senior year at South Greene, Williams slammed 487 kills and served 49 aces to go with 234 digs, 25 blocks and five assists.
Having grown up watching her sisters Peyton and Morgan play in state championship matches, Williams and the Lady Rebels went 41-4 in 2021 and won the program’s first state title.
In the classroom, Williams indicated she’ll study to become a dental hygienist.
“Since I’ve been young, I was one of the kids who enjoyed going to the dentist,” she said. “If I’m able to pursue that for myself and open a dental hygienist office here, that’d be great for our community.”