WINGATE, N.C. — Hannah Clark hit a go-ahead jumper with 1:43 left to lift Wingate University to a 57-53 victory over upset-minded Tusculum University in the quarterfinals of the South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball tournament Wednesday evening at Cuddy Arena.
Bryanna Troutman scored 18 of her game-high 24 points in the first quarter for the top-seeded Bulldogs (24-4), who survived two shots for the lead in the final seconds by the eighth-seeded Pioneers to advance to Saturday’s semifinals against Anderson University at Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Haleigh Brandon added 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds for Wingate, which led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter before Tusculum roared back to take the lead in the fourth.
Brianna Dixon led the Pioneers (12-17) with 16 points and Lexi Patty added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Pioneers, who were bidding for a third consecutive SAC Tournament championship. Tusculum had a fourth-quarter lead in all three meetings with Wingate this season, but lost all three by a total of 14 points.
Mya Belton also reached double figures for the Pioneers with 11 points, and Alyssa Walker had two points and nine rebounds off the bench. Tusculum shot 20-for-67 (29.9 percent) from the field and 10-for-34 from three-point range (29.4 percent), but the Pioneers were just 3-for-4 at the foul line and did not attempt a free throw in the second half.
Troutman shot 9-for-18 from the field and 6-for-7 at the line for the Bulldogs, while adding eight rebounds and three blocked shots. Clark finished with 11 points for Wingate, which shot 39.6 percent (19-for-48) from the field and 16-for-24 (66.7 percent) at the foul line. Wingate outrebounded Tusculum 43-37, but the Pioneers had 19 offensive rebounds which they were able to turn into just nine points.
All four top seeds advanced in the SAC quarterfinals, as Anderson beat Limestone 67-50 and will play Wingate at noon on Saturday in the semifinals. In the other half of the bracket, second-seeded Carson-Newman defeated seventh-seeded UVA Wise 86-69 and will play third-seeded Catawba, which defeated sixth-seeded Newberry 65-48 in quarterfinal action.
The championship game is scheduled for Sunday at Timmons Arena.