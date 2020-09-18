The Greeneville Greene Devils’ defense has given up 80 points in two losses this season, but coach Eddie Spradlen says the inexperienced unit continues to get better.
On Friday night, the defensive unit has an opportunity to gain momentum and confidence when Greeneville (1-2) travels to 0-4 Austin-East for a non-region game.
“The big thing is those guys on defense are playing hard,” Spradlen said. “It’s exciting because we’re young everywhere. We’re starting three seniors on defense. I really think where we’ll be by the end of the season from where we are now will be a big difference.”
Greeneville is coming off a 45-25 loss at home to Science Hill. The Greene Devils gave up 377 yards offense against the Hilltoppers, 243 through the air and 134 on the ground.
That’s a little better than the 424 yards Greeneville allowed in a 35-34 home loss to Daniel Boone on Aug. 28.
The Devils’ lone victory was a COVID win over Union County on Sept. 4 after that game was canceled due to a Union County coach testing positive.
“We’ve had our best week of practice defensively this week, so I’m excited about how they’re going to play on Friday night,” Spradlen said. “I want to win these games, but these non-region games are really like preseason games for us. We had no seven-on-seven games this summer, we didn’t have any scrimmages against anybody. So I’m looking at these non-region games as a chance for us to get on the field against another team in a game I can coach off of and make improvements.
“I’ve been able to coach our guys two times now in game film, and we made some big improvements from game one to game two. Hopefully, we’ll see even more improvement this week.”
In its four losses, Austin-East hasn’t scored more than 14 points. The Roadrunners have lost 48-14 to Knox Webb, 55-0 to Alcoa, 35-14 to Kingston and 37-7 to Fulton last week.
Receiver turned quarterback Keon Smith, a Campbell University commit, is Austin-East’s top offensive threat. He’s completed 14 of 31 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown while being intercepted three times, and he’s rushed for 341 yards and four scores on 59 carries.
“Anytime Smith touches the ball, he’s got a chance to take it to the house,” Spradlen said. “He was explosive as a receiver against us last year.”
Markeyis Billingsley has rushed for 202 yards on 40 carries, and he’s caught five passes for 25 yards.
A pitfall for Austin-East has been turnovers. The Roadrunners have fumbled the ball away eight times and have thrown three interceptions.
Greeneville, meanwhile, has created two turnovers in its two games, one fumble and one interception.
“It’s going to be another challenge for us defensively,” Spradlen said. “We’ve got to create turnovers in this game. I’ve preached that all week, and we’ve worked on trying to create turnovers during practice and after practice. In the two games we’ve played, there have been balls on the ground that just haven’t gone our way.”
Offensively for Greeneville, quarterback Drew Gregg continues to play well. In two games, he’s completed 23 of 33 passes for 458 yards and five TDs while being intercepted twice. He’s also rushed for 118 yards on 25 carries, including 98 yards on 18 attempts against Science Hill last week.
Running back Mason Gudger was held to 30 yards and a TD on 10 carries against Science Hill, but he caught four passes for 71 yards and another score.
In two games, Gudger has rushed for 132 yards and two TDs on 21 carries, and he has seven catches for 147 yards and two scores.
Jaden Stevenson has four catches for 151 yards and three TDs, while Adjatay Dabbs has seven catches for 79 yards.
Greeneville has added a game at Tennessee High on Sept. 25 to replace its Aug. 21 game against Powell that was canceled due to a COVID outbreak among Greeneville students.