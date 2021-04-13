TAZEWELL — The Tusculum University women’s golf team carded a 36-hole total 647 and is in eighth place after day one of the South Atlantic Conference Championship, which is being held Monday and Tuesday at Woodlake Golf Club.
The Pioneers opened with 317 in Monday’s opening round and followed with 330 in the afternoon session.
League newcomer Limestone is leading the charge as the sixth-ranked Saints sit at 606 and have a 13-stroke lead over No. 12 Wingate (619). Lenoir-Rhyne is third with 625, followed by Anderson with 626, while host Lincoln Memorial and Carson-Newman are tied for fifth place honors with 635. Queens University of Charlotte is seventh with 644, followed by Tusculum, Newberry (672), Catawba (677), Coker (706), Mars Hill (718) and UVA Wise (771).
Tusculum’s Jennifer Keim posted back-to-back rounds of 79 to shoot 158 and is tied for 16th place. Hannah Brown carded a pair of 80s for her 160 which has her tied for 23rd. Olivia Cunningham is in 37th with 77-87=164, while freshman Nilubol Panno is 39th with 81-84=165. Jacque Butler posted 81-89=170 and is in 44th place.
Wingate’s Hailey McLaughlin has the first day lead with a three-over par total of 147 and leads by two shots over Ebba Hellman of Limestone (76-73=149).
The final round of the SAC Championship will be played on Tuesday.
MEN’S TENNIS Bezborodov Honored
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University freshman Dmitry Bezborodov has been named the South Atlantic Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week for the week ending April 11, the SAC office announced Monday.
Bezborodov went 4-0 in both singles and doubles as the Pioneers secured the third seed in the SAC Championship tournament with a 4-0 week, including conference victories over Limestone (6-1), Carson-Newman (5-2) and Lenoir-Rhyne (6-1).
In singles, Bezborodov had two three-set wins among his four victories at number one, including a 6-3, 0-6, 6-1 win over undefeated Rhodri Atkinson of Lenoir-Rhyne on Sunday. In doubles, Bezborodov and Leon Huck were unbeaten in four matches at number-two doubles, including a 7-6 tiebreaker win against Carson-Newman.
The Almaty, Kazakhstan native finished the regular season with a 15-2 record in singles, including a 9-1 mark in conference matches. In doubles, Bezborodov has a 13-4 record including five straight wins while teaming with Huck.
The Pioneers (14-3, 9-2 SAC) will face Lincoln Memorial in the quarterfinals of the SAC Tournament at noon Thursday at the Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter, South Carolina.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE Pioneers Fall
Sydney Trask scored four of her game-high five goals in the first 11 minutes to help UVA Wise to a 13-7 victory over Tusculum University in South Atlantic Conference women’s lacrosse action Monday afternoon at Pioneer Field.
Jesse French had five assists for the Cavaliers (5-5, 5-3 SAC), who outshot the Pioneers 35-19 and forced Tusculum into 26 turnovers. Katie Allen had three goals and Mallory Trimble and Ellie Earnshaw had two goals apiece for the Cavaliers, who led 8-3 at halftime.
Megann McKinney led the Pioneers (1-5, 0-5 SAC) with two goals and an assist, with two goals apiece from Briana Minter and Juliette Cusano along with a goal from Tia Tuininga. Tusculum had a 14-8 edge in draw controls, with eight wins by Cusano, but the Pioneers were just 14-for-23 on clear attempts.
The Cavaliers got on the board just 1:26 into the first half on a goal by Earnshaw, and went up 2-0 as Trask scored with just under six minutes gone. A goal from Kaila Lacey extended the Wise lead to 3-0 with 22:46 left in the first half, then Trask scored three straight in a span of three minutes to push the Cavaliers up 6-0 with 19:03 remaining in the half.
Tusculum got on the board with 18:18 left in the half on a goal from McKinney, but Allen scored twice in about 4 1/2 minutes to push the Cavaliers ahead 8-1 with 8:41 to play in the first half. Allen’s second goal would be the last of the half for UVA Wise, as goals from Cusano and Minter 22 seconds apart trimmed the Cavs’ lead to 8-3 at intermission.
The Pioneers continued to chip away at the Cavaliers’ lead to start the second half, pulling within 8-4 on Cusano’s second goal of the day with 26:34 left. The Cavaliers broke a scoring drought of 18 1/2 minutes on a goal from Trimble with 21:08 left, but Minter came back to make it a 9-5 game with 18:19 to go.
The goal by Minter was the last by the Pioneers for the next 11 minutes, as the Cavaliers extended their lead on goals from Allen, Trask and Trimble to go ahead 12-6 with 7:46 left. Tuininga and McKinney scored 22 seconds apart in an attempt to kick-start one last comeback attempt, but the Pioneers would go scoreless for the final 6:51. Earnshaw closed out the scoring for the Cavaliers with 2:05 left.
Eliza Ryan had three ground balls and three caused turnovers to lead the Pioneers, while Emily Youngblood had three ground balls and a pair of draw controls. Hailey Sanders added three ground balls and three caused turnovers for the Pioneers, who forced the Cavaliers into 16 turnovers.
For the Cavaliers, Trimble led with four ground balls and three caused turnovers. Trask and Ashley Shannon each had three draw controls to pace UVA Wise, with three ground balls credited to Riley Fenster.
For Tusculum, Kate Pipkin played all 60 minutes in goals and made a season-high 12 saves. Jordan Edwards also went the distance for the Cavaliers, finishing with eight saves on 15 shots on goal by the Pioneers.
Prior to the game, Tusculum honored seniors Pipkin, Minter, McKinney and Bethany Thomas along with fifth-year graduate students Ryan, Cusano and Sanders.
Tusculum will conclude its season at Wingate at 1 p.m. Saturday.